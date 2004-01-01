Liverpool are believed to have pocketed a cool £1.5m from the deal to take Taiwo Awoniyi to Nottingham Forest.

The Premier League newcomers broke their transfer record to sign Awoniyi from Union Berlin on Saturday, with Forest understood to have paid around £17m for the 24-year-old, who bagged 15 goals in 31 Bundesliga appearances last season.

The move means Awoniyi is now set to make his long-awaited first appearance in the Premier League, seven months after he left Nigeria to join Liverpool.

The striker failed to receive a work permit upon his £400,000 move to Anfield in 2015 and spent six years out on loan with various sides across Europe before eventually making a permanent switch to Union Berlin in 2021.

Liverpool sold Awoniyi to Union Berlin for around £6.5m and also negotiated a sell-on clause which the Liverpool Echo state entitles them to £1.5m of the fee Forest have paid to sign him this time around.

That represents a net profit of around £7.6m for Liverpool, whose ability to sell fringe players for sizeable sums was a famous part of Michael Edwards' time as the club's sporting director.

Chelsea are now expected to reach out to Edwards to gauge his interest in taking over at Stamford Bridge as they look for a replacement for Marina Granovskaia, whose departure from the club was confirmed earlier this week.