Liverpool look set to take a trip back in time with their new third kit if the latest leaked images are to be believed.

We've already seen the new home shirt which Jurgen Klopp's men will be rocking next season, and now images of the away and third kits have slowly started to filter through to our screens.

The 'fossil' away shirt has been around for a few weeks now, and thanks to Footy Headlines, we finally have a good idea of what the third kit is going to look like, and it's likely to be a popular one among fans.

Liverpool and Nike have combined to bring back the famous yellow shirts which first surfaced in the 1950s and really rose to prominence in the trophy-laden 1980s, which saw the Reds lift six league titles and two European Cups.

This 'Chrome Yellow' shirt takes subtle inspiration from the pinstripe design worn between 1981 and 1984, but the prominent red stripes have instead been replaced with some subtler stripes to give the shirt that extra touch of class.

The red is still present, but has instead simply been saved for the chequerboard pattern on both the neck and the cuffs of the sleeves, which are inspired by the flags flown at Anfield when supporters are allowed to watch their team live.

The Liverpool crest, Nike Swoosh, Standard Chartered and Expedia logos have all been printed in the same bold red.

The designs of the shorts and socks are not yet clear, but both are expected to be predominantly yellow with touches of white and grey.

Yellow shirts have faded out of Liverpool's recent history. We last saw it in the 2014/15 campaign, led by Brendan Rodgers, with the team using all sorts of different colours in years gone by.

Rafa Benitez's side wore yellow between 2003 and 2007, as did Roy Evans' 1997/98 side, but yellow is synonymous with the glory days of the 1980s, when Bob Paisley, Joe Fagan and Kenny Dalglish helped establish the team as one of the best on the planet.

