Liverpool's Ridiculous 2019 in Three Stats as Reds Finish Year on a High

​Liverpool closed off 2019 with a scrappy, VAR-assisted win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday to leave them heading into the new decade 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League (with a game in hand) as well as being European and world champions.

Considering the Reds began the decade in seventh, sandwiched between Aston Villa and Birmingham City in the league and hoping that Alberto Aquilani would eventually come good, it's been quite the ride over the last ten years.

Not many swashes were buckled nor gegens pressed in Liverpool's victory over Wolves, but they got the job done yet again to remain unbeaten in the league in 2019/20. In fact, Jurgen Klopp's side have lost just once in the whole of 2019 in the ​Premier League.

To emphasise the batsh*t crazy calendar year that the Reds have enjoyed, here are three more stats courtesy of Opta that put it all in perspective...

Fortress Anfield

After seeing off Wolves with Sadio Mane's strike, ​Liverpool are now unbeaten in their last 50 home league games (W40 D10).

This is only the third time any side has gone 50 home matches or more without defeat in English top-flight history.

The other two? Chelsea (86 between 2004 and 2008) and Liverpool (63 between 1978 and 1980).

Winning Feeling

Liverpool have now won 17 straight matches at Anfield in the Premier League - only Man Utd (19 ending in October 2011) and Man City (20 ending in March 2012) have had longer home winning runs in the competition’s history.

Next up at home for the Reds? Sheffield United, Manchester United and Southampton...

Year of the Liver Bird

Liverpool end 2019 having earned an incredible 98 points from 37 Premier League matches.

Their ratio of 2.65 points per game is the second-highest ever achieved by a team in a single year in the competition - behind only Chelsea with 2.66 back in 2005 in Jose Mourinho's first spell.

Here's to 2020...