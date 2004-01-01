Liverpool's route to the 2021/22 Champions League final

Liverpool are gearing up to contest yet another Champions League final under manager Jurgen Klopp.

Having won the trophy in 2019, the Reds face a rematch with old foes Real Madrid, who beat them in 2018 courtesy of a Gareth Bale masterclass and a Loris Karius horror show.

This season, the Reds have been close to impenetrable in Europe. Here's how they reached the 2021/22 final.

1. Group stage

Dropped into Group B, most onlookers thought Liverpool had been given a tough draw against Atletico Madrid, Porto and Milan.



However, with six wins, 17 goals scored and only six conceded, the Reds made it look like light work. They did have some tough games in there, though, scraping dramatic 3-2 victories over Milan and Atletico.



Results



Liverpool 3-2 Milan - 15 September

Porto 1-5 Liverpool - 28 September

Atletico Madrid 2-3 Liverpool - 19 October

Liverpool 2-0 Atletico Madrid - 3 November

Liverpool 2-0 Porto - 24 November

Milan 1-2 Liverpool - 7 December

2. Last 16

Winning Group B set up a last-16 clash with then Serie A title challengers Inter.



Liverpool held off an onslaught at San Siro before nicking two goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, but the return leg proved a little more tricky.



Lautaro Martinez pulled one back with a stunner at Anfield, but Alexis Sanchez's red card gave the Reds the upper hand and they held on to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.



Results



Inter 0-2 Liverpool - 16 February

Liverpool 0-1 Inter - 8 March

3. Quarter-finals

The quarter-finals saw Liverpool come up against surprise package Benfica, who had dumped out Ajax in the previous round in dramatic fashion



First-half goals from Ibrahima Konate and Sadio Mane put them in control in Lisbon, while Luis Diaz added a late third after Darwin Nunez had pulled one back.



The second leg was a little more frantic, with Benfica refusing to go away despite Liverpool going 6-2 up on aggregate at one stage. However, further strikes from Roman Yaremchuk and Nunez counted for little as the Reds eventually went through with a 6-4 victory.



Results



Benfica 1-3 Liverpool - 5 April

Liverpool 3-3 Benfica - 13 April

4. Semi-finals

Next up was Unai Emery's Villarreal, who had previously upset Juventus and Bayern Munich.



Pervis Estupiñán's own goal and another from Mane gave Liverpool a 2-0 lead at Anfield, though things got very dicey at Estadio de la Ceramica a week later.



Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin brought the tie back to parity by half-time, but Jurgen Klopp's side finally clicked into gear in the second period as Fabinho, Diaz and Mane netted to earn victory on the night and 5-2 on aggregate.



Results



Liverpool 2-0 Villarreal - 27 April

Villarreal 2-3 Liverpool - 3 May