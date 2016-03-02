Liverpool's Squad Set for Summer Overhaul With 5 First Team Players Expected to Depart

Liverpool are pressing ahead with plans for a major shakeup during the coming transfer window, with up to five first-team squad members likely to leave the club.

The Premier League champions-elect may have been relentless in the league, but having already been knocked out of the FA Cup by Chelsea, they then crashed out of the Champions League in spectacular fashion, losing 3-2 to Atlético Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night.

And, despite boasting one of the strongest starting lineups in Europe, it is understood that senior squad members, such as Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Nathaniel Clyne, goalkeeping duo Loris Karius and Andy Lonergan, and Dejan Lovren are edging towards summer exits.

As per ​Football Insider, these transfer plans have been in place for a while, and have not been impacted by the events of the last fortnight, during which the Reds lost 2-0 to Chelsea in the FA Cup fifth round, lost both legs of their ​round of 16 Champions League tie with Atlético, and had their unbeaten run ended by Watford in the Premier League.

In any case, manager Jürgen Klopp appears to have made up his mind on the futures of Karius, who is currently on loan at Turkish side Besiktas, and Shaqiri, who was linked with a move away from Anfield in January.

Both are certain to be sold come the summer, though the Turkish Süper Lig side are not keen to exercise the option to make their deal for ​Karius a permanent one for £7m. Meanwhile, Shaqiri has struggled with form and injuries this campaign, and has been limited to making just ten appearances since the start of the season.

Elsewhere, English duo ​Lallana and Clyne are out of contract at the end of the season, and they have not yet been offered any sort of extension. Lonergan's deal also expires in June, and his departure is also expected after he was signed as an emergency option at the start of the campaign.

The future of ​Lovren is also uncertain. Given he turns 31 in July, at which point he will be into the last 12 months of his contract, it appears the Croatian - who has been limited to just 14 appearances this campaign - could be moved onto pastures new.

Given the prospect of losing the experienced 31-year-old, ​Liverpool's scouts are reported to be in the market for younger centre-back options, and it is thought they are keeping tabs on ​Brighton's Ben White, who has impressed immensely during his loan spell at Championship leaders Leeds United.