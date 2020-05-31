Liverpool's Stance on Jadon Sancho Move After Missing Out on Timo Werner

Liverpool's owners could yet try to find a way to finance a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, despite failing to find the money to pursue RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. However, their interest very much depends on whether frontrunners Manchester United continue to pursue a deal.





Werner was manager Jürgen Klopp's top priority and came with a release clause of around £50m, but after months of flirting between the two, Liverpool ultimately declined to make a move after failing to find the money amid the economic impact of the pandemic, allowing Chelsea to swoop in and strike a deal.





Liverpool turned down Timo Werner over a lack of money

In a report this week, The Independent do not shy away from the fact that money is tight at Anfield, but they claim that Liverpool would do all they could to find the cash to pursue Sancho if they feel as though they would have a chance of getting him.





Manchester United remain the favourites to land the young superstar's signature, with finances less of an issue for the Red Devils. In addition, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester City have all been touted as potential alternatives for Sancho.





The Independent's report claims that if the Red Devils were to miss out on Champions League football and if City's ban were to be upheld, Liverpool could sense a chance to pursue a deal.





It is said that if Klopp asks for the money, Fenway Sports Group would do all they could to find it for him, and they could try and pursue a deal which would see Sancho join next summer instead.





However, 90min has been told that United are still confident of being able to get a deal done, and a lack of Champions League football would not be seen as the biggest issue for Sancho.





That man again! ?



It's scary how good Jadon Sancho is ???

Liverpool's optimism comes from the fact that United and Dortmund have found themselves locked in a stand-off over the cost of such a deal. Dortmund are adamant they will not drop their asking price, but United won't go higher than £100m.





A source has confirmed to 90min that, despite the apparent stumbling block, both sides are expecting this deal to go through. United know that waiting a year could see them miss out, while Dortmund recognise that Sancho will have just one year left on his contract next summer.





Liverpool would only ever attempt to find the money for Sancho if they felt as though that United had dropped out, but the Red Devils are ready to push forward and capitalise on their rivals' lack of financial power this summer.





Liverpool have been focusing on the next moves for their youngsters

While a Sancho deal may be on the back-burner, and only a realistic option in exceptional circumstances next summer, Liverpool remain focussed on tying down current stars and developing young talents.





The Liverpool Echo notes that the Reds are putting together plans for their brightest young stars.





The likes of Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott are expected to remain with the first team, while Neco Williams, Ki-Jana Hoever and Tony Gallacher will likely look for loan moves away.





