Liverpool's Stance on Potential Signing of Bayern Midfielder Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool are unlikely to make a move for Thiago Alcantara this summer, unless a high-profile player departs Anfield first.





The Reds have been heavily linked with the wantaway Bayern Munich star of late, with Die Roten CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge recently confirming that the 29-year-old wants to leave the club in the summer.





Thiago Alcantara is one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the world

According to ESPN, though, Liverpool will only move for Thiago if a significant member of Jurgen Klopp's squad departs in the summer - which seems unlikely.





Reds' sporting director Michael Edwards is said to be 'confident' that the entirety of the title winning side will remain intact, despite some rumblings that Sadio Mané may be on his way out of the club.





Even if there is an outgoing, Liverpool have some reservations about signing the former Barcelona man. His advanced age and Bayern's £30m asking price for a player with just one year left on his deal in Bavaria, means he does not fit the profile of a typical, good value Edwards signing.





Imagine Thiago supplying through balls for Salah and Mane. ? pic.twitter.com/qhWGYh1yqT — 90min (@90min_Football) July 3, 2020

Klopp is believed to still have faith that Naby Keita will come good, despite the 25-year-old enduring a second consecutive stop-start season. Another midfielder, Curtis Jones, recently signed a new five-year deal at the club and he is likely to feature even more next campaign, having made nine appearances in all competitions this time out.





Liverpool have already passed up on the opportunity to sign Timo Werner recently. The RB Leipzig hotshot secured a €53m (£47.7m) move to Chelsea last month, despite being long linked with a move to Merseyside.





The Reds' reluctance to delve into the transfer market is nothing new. Aside from signing Takumi Minamino in January, they have not recruited a single first team player since the summer of 2018.



