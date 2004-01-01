Liverpool's stance on Teun Koopmeiners transfer

Liverpool are among the sides to have scouted Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners, 90min understands, but the Reds have not taken their interest any further at this point.

Bolstering in midfield is among Liverpool's top priorities for the coming months and 24-year-old Koopmeiners is one of a number of potential targets.

Liverpool are also interested in Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat and have been offered the chance to sign beaten World Cup finalist Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.

Thus far, Liverpool's interest in Koopmeiners hasn't been formalised and the Atalanta man has also played down talk of a move - although he did admit in a recent press conference to being flattered by links to Klopp's side.

"I saw the links and stories about Liverpool," the Dutchman revealed. "It's nice to see that but I’m 100% focused on Atalanta, I’m so happy to play here."

Koopmeiners' comments came shortly after Atalanta director Tony D’Amico ruled out selling the former AZ Alkmaar star.

“There is nothing, obviously we are flattered by the interest because it means that we have strong players, but Koopmeiners is an Atalanta player and will remain so,” D’Amico told Sky Sport Italia.

90min understands that Atalanta's determination to keep hold of Koopmeiners has been bolstered by the departure of Ruslan Malinovskyi, who has left for Ligue 1 giants Marseille.

As for Liverpool, their ultimate target remains Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham but, alongside Manchester City and Real Madrid, they are still waiting for the Englishman to decide whether he wants to leave Germany next summer or stay another year.