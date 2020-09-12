Liverpool's Stance on Thiago Alcantara Transfer After Latest Update From Bayern

Liverpool would only consider making a transfer approach for Bayern Munich star Thiago Alcantara if they change their current stance not to pursue a new midfielder this summer.

Thiago has made the decision to leave Bayern after seven trophy-laden years in Germany, rejecting a new long-term contract in search of a new challenge elsewhere. A high profile switch to Liverpool has been heavily touted in the media but it seems unlikely to materialise.

Despite Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge conceding that the German champions are prepared to accept a ‘fair’ price for Thiago, who has only one year left on his existing contract, Liverpool are not expected to be making an offer.

It seems that will disappoint Thiago himself, with Sky Sports claiming the Spain international ‘would love’ to play under Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. But the same report highlights that the Reds are ‘not currently looking to strengthen in midfield’.

What’s more, that situation isn’t likely to change as a result of Liverpool’s existing options. Klopp has seven midfielders at his disposal for only a limited number of positions – Fabinho, Naby Keita, Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Curtis Jones.

Last week, German publication Kicker claimed mutual interest exists between Thiago and Klopp, putting the responsibility on Liverpool’s owners for putting the brakes on. The Reds are being extra careful in the transfer market this summer, although they were never expected to spend big anyway.

Kicker also claimed that internal discussions have also been held as to whether Thiago even fits with Liverpool’s vision and project in terms of his age and somewhat patchy injury record.

Liverpool confirmed their first signing of the summer this week when Greek full-back Kostas Tsimikas completed an £11.75m switch from Olympiacos. It is hoped the 24-year-old will provide cover and competition for Andrew Robertson, who was the club’s only specialised left-back in 2019/20.

