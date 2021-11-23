Liverpool's Thiago reacts to rumours of Barcelona return

Thiago has said he is not thinking of leaving Liverpool, despite recent rumours of a return to Barcelona, and wants to achieve more with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Injuries, COVID-19 and a lack of form disrupted the Spaniard's first year at Anfield, although he still managed to make 30 appearances in all competitions.

Thiago has been injured again in 2021/22 but was impressive during his first start in more than two months as Liverpool thumped Arsenal 4-0 on Saturday. With a Champions League clash with Porto coming up on Wednesday, it's another chance for the 30-year-old to find some rhythm.

Speaking ahead of the game, Thiago revealed he is solely focused on Liverpool and achieving his goals.

“As I always have been, I am a guy who plays football," he said. "I am not concerned about the rumours. I’m focused on the duty I have with my team and the years I have in contract with my team."

"I just want to know about this new adventure that I have here in the Premier League and try to win all the trophies I can. And my commitment is maximum with this team."

When asked if he made the right move in leaving Bayern Munich for Liverpool last year, he added: “100% I made the right choice, the right move. You never know because the injuries make you stop your frequency to play, to know much more of how your team performs on the pitch.

"You can watch your football every time and the theory is awesome but the practice is even better. I hate that me and my team-mates got injured but it’s part of our job and part of life. When we are fit we have to have as high performances as we can.

"Why did I come? Because I wanted to win and go away from my comfort area and try new things and a great, different football, the team-mates I have here and Jurgen’s football.

"It’s football, it’s about learning. With my experience and knowledge in football, I can be better learning new things, so why not?

"At the end, I want to win. That’s the biggest thing I have in my mind, I want to be dominant in a game. Why not here with Jurgen and these team-mates?"