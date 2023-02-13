Liverpool's upcoming fixture list including Everton, Real Madrid and Man Utd clashes

Jurgen Klopp, who seemed to be trying to convince himself as much as the gathered journalists, insisted that Liverpool still have "a lot to go for" at the start of February.

Liverpool may have exited both cup competitions and lie marooned in mid-table but the Reds are still in the Champions League and have qualification for next season's European competition in their hands.

However, another heavy defeat on Saturday, this time to Wolves, has cast more gloom over the Anfield faithful as the side continues to stumble and splutter.

With multiple derbies, a regal European tie and lofty Premier League bouts on the horizon, here's what lies ahead of Liverpool in the coming weeks.

Liverpool vs Everton - Premier League

Liverpool have lost one home game to Everton this century | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

As ever, Liverpool's struggles this season are rapidly thrust into context when compared to the mire their Merseyside neighbours find themselves in. While the Reds are appalled with mid-table mediocrity, Everton are scrapping in yet another relegation battle.

Klopp will lead Liverpool into the 242nd Merseyside derby on Monday 13 February at 20:00 GMT - just the fourth time this storied fixture has been held on a Monday in the 21st century.

13/02/23 - Liverpool vs Everton (20:00) - Premier League

Newcastle vs Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings with Newcastle (W8 D4) | Visionhaus/GettyImages

Liverpool were the first - and so far only - Premier League team to inflict defeat against Newcastle this season. The Reds had to wait until the eighth minute of stoppage time before Fabio Carvalho squeezed the ball into Nick Pope's well-guarded net in August.

The pair have enjoyed and endured dramatically contrasting trajectories since. While Newcastle have steadily built upon a league-leading backline to vie for Champions League qualification, Liverpool are rapidly approaching their goals conceded tally from the entirety of the previous campaign.

18/02/23 - Newcastle vs Liverpool (17:30) - Premier League

Liverpool vs Real Madrid - Champions League

Real Madrid won the 2022 Champions League at Liverpool's expense last May | David Ramos/GettyImages

Anfield hosts a rematch of last season's Champions League final on Tuesday 21 February at 20:00 GMT. Just like the 2018 iteration, Liverpool lost the European showpiece to Real Madrid in Paris last summer.

The two members of continental royalty have 20 European Cup titles between them and have met in Europe's premier club competition nine times. After winning their first three meetings with Los Blancos - including the 1981 final - Liverpool have lost five of their last six (D1).

21/02/23 - Liverpool vs Real Madrid (20:00) - Champions League

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool's first home game of the season was a draw against Crystal Palace | Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Liverpool had a ten-game winning sequence against Crystal Palace halted in August. Patrick Vieira's side hunkered down, absorbed Liverpool's threat, struck through Wilfried Zaha on the counter and suckered Darwin Nunez into a red card.

Luis Diaz hauled Liverpool to a point with a firecracker from range but the Colombian is likely to still be sidelined when his side travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday 25 February. Vieira could become the first Palace manager since Neil Warnock in 2014 to avoid defeat at home to Liverpool this month.

25/02/23 - Crystal Palace vs Liverpool (19:45) - Premier League

Liverpool vs Manchester United - Premier League

Liverpool haven't lost consecutive matches to Manchester United since 2016 | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Klopp called on his players to use Manchester United's Marcus Rashford as inspiration for a way out of their individual dips in form. The 25-year-old scored his first goal at the start of a season which has only improved against Liverpool at Old Trafford in August.

Liverpool's squad will come nose-to-nose with their example on Sunday 5 March at 16:30 in the latest edition of a rivalry traditionally laced with more edge and toxicity than the Merseyside derby.

05/03/23 - Liverpool vs Manchester United (16:30) - Premier League

Bournemouth vs Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool have won their last seven Premier League games against Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 28-1 | Michael Regan/GettyImages

As Liverpool mercilessly rattled nine goals past Bournemouth on a balmy August afternoon, it seemed that their early season malaise had been washed away. It proved to be a wholly misrepresentative shellacking which led to Scott Parker's sacking.

More than a quarter of Liverpool's Premier League goals in the first half of the season came against Bournemouth that day (26%). The Reds travel to the south coast for a rematch, eyeing a repeat for an early kick-off on Saturday 11 March.

11/03/23 - Bournemouth vs Liverpool (12:30) - Premier League