The savviness of former sporting director Michael Edwards facilitated the explosion of Jurgen Klopp's project at Liverpool. Astute work in the transfer market has been the backbone of the Reds' success under the German boss, and Edwards deserves a heap of credit.

Before Edwards' arrival, Liverpool's approach in transfer windows could only be described as scattergun. The formative years of FSG's reign was laden with misses in the market, and the club fell well behind their domestic competitors as a result.

Only Luis Suarez, in harmony with Daniel Sturridge and Raheem Sterling, really kept Liverpool afloat.

We've seen the Reds make some awful decisions in the transfer market since John Henry and co turned up (and before Edwards arrived to clear up the mess), and here are their ten-worst signings of the FSG era.

10. Naby Keita (£59m from RB Leipzig)

Naby Keita has struggled with injuries since joining the club | Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Naby Keita certainly isn't a bad footballer, but considering he was signed for a then club-record fee back in 2017, the midfielder has to be regarded as a major disappointment.



Injuries have marred his time on Merseyside, with Keita notching 18 goal contributions in 117 appearances.

9. Luis Alberto (£6.8m from Sevilla)

Luis Alberto has gone on to forge a stellar career at Lazio | Matthew Ashton/GettyImages

Liverpool clearly had the right idea when they signed Spanish creator Luis Alberto for a meagre fee in 2013.



A young Alberto, however, just simply wasn't cut out for the rigours of the Premier League as he made just 12 appearances for the club in all competitions.



'Il Mago' has since forged a stellar career in Serie A with Lazio.

8. Charlie Adam (£6.75m from Blackpool)

Charlie Adam signed for Liverpool in 2011 | Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

You'd never believe that Charlie Adam was just 25 when he signed for Liverpool in 2011 after he starred for Blackpool during their sole season in the Premier League.



However, it quickly became clear that the Scottish midfielder simply wasn't good enough to be regular starter for a side with lofty ambitions. As a result, Adam spent just at year at the club before moving onto Stoke City.

7. Iago Aspas (£9m from Celta Vigo)

This bloke takes a mean short corner... apparently | Matthew Ashton/GettyImages

That bloody corner...



Iago Aspas' brief Liverpool career can be surmised by that set-piece sequence at a crucial time in a pivotal title-deciding contest against Chelsea during the backend of the 2013/14 campaign.



In short: bad. Very bad. Would recommend watching it again for a wee chuckle.

6. Christian Benteke (£32.5m from Aston Villa)

Liverpool spent big money on Christian Benteke | PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Right, so there was that incredible bicycle kick at Old Trafford which Martin Tyler toned down to the highest degree on commentary, but not much else.



Christian Benteke's sole season at Anfield was far from disastrous as he scored nine Premier League goals, but he was rendered surplus to requirements following Jurgen Klopp's arrival.



Fortunately, the Reds lost just £5m on the Belgian after Crystal Palace took the striker off their hands for £27m in 2016.

5. Loris Karius (£4.75m from Mainz)

Infamous | Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

German shot-stopper Loris Karius was signed by the club in 2016 with the view that he'd evolve into their long-term number one.



His two seasons with the Reds' first team were promising enough, but we all know why he makes this list.



That night in Kyiv.

4. Fabio Borini (£10.5m from Roma)

Fabio Borini typified the club's 'banter era' | Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Fabio Borini epitomised Liverpool's 'banter era' either side of that magical 2013/14 season during which Luis Suarez wreaked havoc.



The hard-working Italian was a likeable figure and a useful outlet at times, but his spell with the Reds was forgettable to say the least. Over two seasons, Borini made 38 appearances for the club and notched six goal contributions.

3. Lazar Markovic (£20m from Benfica)

Liverpool spent almost £20m on Lazar Markovic | Dave Thompson/GettyImages

"An exciting signing... he is the sort of character who is hungry to get better and progress," those were Brendan Rodgers' words after Liverpool had just splurged £20m to sign Lazar Markovic from Benfica.



The Serbian should've been pretty handy in a side undergoing a mini transition, but Markovic's relationship with Rodgers was fractured and he struggled to assert himself on Merseyside.



Markovic was loaned out multiple times following an underwhelming debut campaign with his last appearance for the Reds arriving in May 2015 having scored just three times for the club.



An all-time transfer flop.

2. Mario Balotelli (£16m from Milan)

Mario Balotelli's spell at Liverpool was dreadful | Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Seriously, who thought this was a good idea?



The 2014/15 season was a weird one for the club following the heights of the previous campaign. Suarez's heroics saw him earn a big-money move to Barcelona which left a major void in the Liverpool dressing room.



No bother, though, because Super Mario was the man tasked with replacing the marvellous Uruguayan.



Balotelli, signed for £16m from Milan, failed miserably on Merseyside, scoring just once in the Premier League before moving on after a year.

1. Andy Carroll (£35m from Newcastle)

Andy Carroll was one of FSG's first marquee signings | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Liverpool fans must've thought they'd signed the second coming of Christ when their pony-tailed Geordie bagged a memorable brace just four games into his Reds career against Manchester City.



It was a memorable night for Jesus of Naz-, apologies, Andy Carroll after he arrived with the lofty pressure of a £35m price tag.



Unfortunately, though, Carroll's stellar showing against City wasn't the start of something magical at Anfield. The striker scored just four Premier League goals the following season and was shipped off to West Ham in 2012.