Liverpool's youngest Premier League goalscorers

When you are breaking through as a youngster at a club with a history like Liverpool, it can be tough to write your name in the record books.

The Reds have consistently produced top young players and have rarely been shy about giving them a chance in the Premier League.

It is to Stefan Bajcetic’s credit then, that he managed to make such an impact in scoring Liverpool’s third in their 3-1 win over Aston Villa this season.

The Spaniard took his goal with considerable aplomb, and with it managed to join a very illustrious group of players.

So, who are Liverpool’s youngest ever Premier League goalscorers and where does Bajcetic stand on that list?

Youngest Liverpool Premier League goalscorers

5. Jamie Carragher

Obviously this is not how Carra looked when he scored his first Liverpool goal | Gareth Copley/GettyImages

That’s right, Jamie Carragher is on this list - and no, it wasn’t an own goal!

The goal came in January 1997 when Carragher was just 18 years and 356 days old. Back then, he was still considered a midfield option.

Like Bajcetic, Carragher's strike came against Villa, with this one being in a 3-0 win. It was set-up by Stig Inge Bjornebye (remember him?) and Carragher would only ever score three more Premier League goals in his whole career.

4. Robbie Fowler

Young Robbie | Ben Radford/GettyImages

Robbie Fowler was such a remarkable young player that by the time he had scored his first ever Premier League goal at the age of 18 years and 190 days, he had already scored five goals in one League Cup game.

Fowler made himself known by scoring six goals in total in a two-legged League Cup tie with Fulham in 1993, with five of them coming at Anfield.

Understandably, he was soon given a chance in the Premier League and his first goal came in a game against Oldham (yes, they were in the Premier League then). The Latics actually took the lead that day through Darren Beckford and Fowler grabbed an 87th-minute equaliser. An Andy Barlow own-goal in injury time settled it in Liverpool’s favour.

3. Stefan Bajcetic

The one on the left, obviously | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Somehow being a younger Premier League goalscorer than Fowler is some achievement, but that is the feat Bajcetic achieved at Villa Park.

His cool finish to wrap up a 3-1 win made him Liverpool’s third youngest goalscorer in the Premier League at 18 years and 65 days old.

If he has half a good a career as the others on this list, he will have achieved something special.

2. Raheem Sterling

Sterling broke through early at Liverpool | Chris Brunskill/GettyImages

In some ways it’s actually quite easy to forget that Raheem Sterling played for Liverpool. That, though, is because he made his breakthrough so early.

That breakthrough came in the 2012/13 season with the likes of Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez around him.

In fact, it was Suarez who set him up to score the only goal in a 1-0 win over Reading in October 2012 at just 17 years and 317 days old.

1. Michael Owen

Boy wonder | Gary M. Prior/GettyImages

All the talk surrounding England at the 2022 World Cup was surrounding whether Jude Bellingham is England’s best ever young player. If you think he is, it’s unlikely you’re remembering Michael Owen properly.

When Owen burst onto the scene as a fresh-faced teenager with his hamstrings still working properly, he was absolutely electric and something incredibly exciting.

He was just 17 years and 143 days old when he gave us our first glimpse of that talent, when he came off the bench to score the consolation in a 2-1 defeat to Wimbledon and become Liverpool’s youngest ever Premier League goalscorer in the process.

It’s a record that still stands today.