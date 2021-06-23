Lorenzo Pellegrini expected to resist Liverpool & Barcelona interest

Liverpool have been linked with Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellgrini in recent weeks as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, but the Italy international may be keener to stay put.

Pellegrini enjoyed his best individual season yet in 2020/21 and it was claimed in Italy in early June that Liverpool had even put forward a €30m (£25.8m) bid for the 25-year-old.

Barcelona have also been credited with interest, yet the latest from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport (CdS) is that Pellegrini prefers to stay at Stadio Olimpico and follow in the footsteps of Giallorossi legends like Francesco Totti and Daniele de Rossi.

Therefore, despite being the subject of supposed interest from Liverpool and Barcelona, Pellegrini would rather instead agree a new contract with Roma, his boyhood club.

Pellegrini appears committed to boyhood club Roma | Soccrates Images/Getty Images

His existing deal is due to expire in 2022 and there is expected to soon be a meeting between the player’s camp and Roma general manager Tiago Pinto. Pellegrini’s agent is believed to currently be overseas but the talks will happen in the first two weeks of July.

Before addressing contract renewals, CdS explains that Roma’s priority for the time being is geared towards selling players deemed surplus to requirements by incoming coach Jose Mourinho.

As well as Pellegrini, Liverpool have been previously been linked with AZ and Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners as a potential replacement for Wijnaldum, while the latest name in the picture is combative Aston Villa and Scotland star John McGinn.

Jurgen Klopp admires Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Jurgen Klopp is thought to have been particularly impressed by McGinn after Villa thrashed Liverpool 7-2 last October, even pressing Andrew Robertson for information on his Scotland teammate. But the chances of a deal are slim as Villa are desperate not to sell key players.

McGinn also has four years left on the long-term contract he signed as recently as December 2020, putting Villa very much in control of any potential negotiations.

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!