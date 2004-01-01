Loris Karius Happy to Sit on Liverpool Bench & Play Second Fiddle to Alisson

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has revealed that he is prepared to stay at the club and serve as an understudy to first choice Alisson, rather than pursue a starting role elsewhere.





Karius hasn’t played for Liverpool since the 2018 Champions League final when his unfortunate mistakes helped Real Madrid win the game. He joined Besiktas on a two-year loan that summer, while Liverpool paid what was then a world record £67m to sign Alisson from Roma.





Alisson replaced Karius as Liverpool number one in 2018

The German stopper, whom Liverpool bought from Jurgen Klopp’s former club Mainz, had something of a rollercoaster experience in Turkey and his loan was ultimately cut slightly short last month in relation to an ongoing complaint against the club over unpaid wages.





Liverpool fans might have expected Karius to want to move on from Anfield and the 26-year-old’s willingness to stay and play a back-up role may come as a surprise.





“Of course, if I want to play I should actually change clubs,” he admitted to Transfermarkt.





But that isn’t the full story and he is well aware that leaving Liverpool, even if it means more game time, would be a step down. He is also confident of still getting chances on Merseyside, which would be likely to come in EFL Cup and FA Cup fixtures.





Karius cut short his two-year Besiktas loan in May

“It makes no sense to say I'm leaving Liverpool for a worse club, and I'm only number two there. But I'm not in a pressure situation at all and I don't have to move,” Karius explained.





“I can develop in training at Liverpool. As a second choice goalkeeper in England you know that you get your chances,” he continued.





“I am currently at the best club in the world, challenging for titles, have the highest level around me every day in training. I am fully aware that I am in a good position to be at Liverpool. I have great conditions there.”





If Karius is to be number two at Liverpool next season, he will have to see off competition from Alisson’s current understudy, Adrian. The Spaniard has a contract at Anfield until 2021 with the option of a further year on top, although high profile mistakes may have made his position tenuous.





