Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Loris Karius on a short-term contract.

The Magpies loaned out Martin Dubravka to Manchester United in the summer before losing new number two Karl Darlow to injury, leaving summer signing Nick Pope as their only senior goalkeeper.

With the transfer window closed, Newcastle were restricted to free agent signings and quickly settled on former Liverpool stopper Karius, who joins on a three-month contract with an option to extend until the end of the season.

"We are pleased to add Loris to our goalkeeping group," said manager Eddie Howe. "He is a very good goalkeeper with Premier League and European experience and he will provide competition and support over an important part of the season."

Karius added: "I'm excited. It's a good opportunity for me and a great project to be part of. It didn't take me long to make a decision.

"Newcastle have a great coach and play really attractive football. I felt it was the right project for me and I'm excited to work with the coaches and my new teammates."

Karius' six-year spell with Liverpool came to an end this summer after he was released from his contract. He made 49 appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side but did not play for the team again after the 2017/18 Champions League final, instead spending time out on loan with Union Berlin and Besiktas before spending the entire 2021/22 campaign on the sidelines at Anfield.

Karius' last competitive appearance came back in February 2021.