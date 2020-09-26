Loris Karius & Kamil Grabara Leave Liverpool on Loan

Liverpool have confirmed that goalkeepers Loris Karius and Kamil Grabara have departed the club on loan for the 2020/21 season.

Karius was the Reds' first choice until the arrival of Alisson in 2018, but has been on loan at Besiktas for the past two seasons. He now heads back to the Bundesliga for the first time since leaving Mainz in 2016.

“I'm looking forward to my new opportunity in Berlin and I’m happy to be playing in the Bundesliga again," Karius told the Union website.

.@LorisKarius has completed a loan move to @fcunion for the duration of the 2020-21 season.



All the best for the rest of the campaign ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2020

"Union is a special club, one that has earned a great deal of respect, not just by promotion to the Bundesliga. I would like to play my part in this positive development and help to achieve the great goal of staying in the Bundesliga."

Union Director Oliver Ruhnert added: "The signing of Loris Karius means we have secured a goalkeeper with great national and international experience. His strengths are well known, so we are pleased to be in an excellent position in this important role of the team from our perspective.

"For Loris it offers the chance to focus again on the Bundesliga in a stable environment and to try to stay in the league with Union."

Grabara, meanwhile, spent last season with Huddersfield and will continue his development at AGF Aarhus in Denmark.

Kamil Grabara has joined AGF Aarhus on loan for the remainder of 2020-21.



Good luck for the season ? — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 28, 2020

The 21-year-old Polish keeper is highly rated at Anfield but finds himself behind Alisson, Adrian and Caiomhin Kelleher in the pecking order.