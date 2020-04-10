Loris Karius Prepared to 'Make Sacrifices' to Stay at Besiktas & Avoid Liverpool Return

Loris Karius is desperate to remain at Besiktas and will do anything it takes to avoid returning to Liverpool, according to reports in Turkey.





The German goalkeeper has been on loan at the Turkish giants since August 2018, when he signed a two-year agreement to bring a nightmare spell on Merseyside to an end.

That agreement is due to run out at the end of the season, but according to Turkish TV network A Spor, ​Karius is desperate to stay put - and is ‘ready to make sacrifices’ to remain at Besiktas

and either extend his loan or sign permanently.





He is also thought to be willing to take a pay cut, and has informed the club of this in a bid to stay with the Black Eagles.

Karius has somewhat found his feet at Besiktas, making 67 appearances and missing just one Super Lig game all season. His side have been in disappointing form this season, though, and are currently fifth in the Turkish Super Lig table, five points adrift of the Europa League qualifying spots.





Odd mistakes have continued to haunt the 26-year-old goalkeeper, but his confidence appears to have been restored after a disastrous performance for Liverpool in the Champions League final against Real Madrid; a performance that effectively ended his career at Anfield.

Prior to that, Karius had arrived at the club as highly rated shot stopper, impressing the Reds' scouts during his team with Bundesliga outfit Mainz.

That performance - and the arrival of Alisson Becker - swiftly saw Karius plummet from first choice goalkeeper to third, even slipping behind Simon Mignolet in the goalkeeping pecking order.

His determination to remain at Besiktas is nothing new, after previously asking Liverpool back in February to cancel his contract and allow​ him to move to Turkey for free. Ultimately, he may get his wish in terms of departing Liverpool for good, but it may be a move elsewhere that comes to fruition.





Reports in Karius’ native Germany claim that Hertha BSC are eager to bring him back, four years since he last played in the Bundesliga, while ​West Ham, Sporting CP and Anderlecht are also interested in recruiting the goalkeeper.

A move back to Germany may tempt Karius the most, given his previous successes with Mainz - whom he made over 100 appearances for in the Bundesliga.

