Loris Karius Reveals Contact With Jürgen Klopp & Opens Up on Abuse After Champions League Final

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has revealed that he is still in contact with manager Jürgen Klopp while out on loan at Beşiktaş, but he does not yet know what the future holds for him.





Karius was shipped out to the Turkish side on a two-year loan deal shortly after the 2018 Champions League final, in which he was guilty of two enormous errors which gifted Real Madrid the trophy.

Beşiktaş do have the option to make his loan permanent but they are not expected to do so, and speaking to ​Sport Bild , Karius insisted that he is not ruling out anything ahead of this summer.





"I don't get involved in speculation," he explained. "The fact is I have a contract at ​Liverpool until 2022.

"At the moment I'm just concentrating on the season at Beşiktaş . It's far too early to say anything about the summer, especially at the moment with no one knowing what exactly will happen because of coronavirus.

"I mainly message the goalkeeping coach John Achterberg - almost every week. He's my first point of contact. But now and then I also message Jürgen Klopp, I'm in touch with everyone. I've never been out of it."

Wherever he goes next, Karius will struggle to shake off the ghost of the ​Champions League final. His two errors, which gifted ​Karim Benzema and ​Gareth Bale with goals out of nothing, put huge dents in his reputation, and some fans took things to far by hurling abuse at the German.

A few days after the game, a medical report revealed that Karius had actually suffered a concussion earlier in the match, and he insisted that this did in fact impact his performance.

"Believe me, I learned quite a lot from it! In hindsight, I should've dealt with it much more aggressively in public," he said.

"I had a concussion after a whack from ​Sergio Ramos, which restricted my spatial vision. This was conclusively established in a thorough examination from one of the leading brain specialists in the world.

Gareth Bale! Again!



A night to remember for the Welshman, a night to forget for Loris Karius.#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/wz7xFuRJSk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

"At first I was pleased to know what actually went on in that game, but I didn't want to make it public myself.

"When the result was published, there was a lot of malice and abuse, often below the belt. I never used it as an excuse but I don't understand it when people make jokes about someone suffering a serious head injury."

