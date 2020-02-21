Loris Karius to Return to Liverpool This Summer Following Besiktas Loan

In one of the more unsurprising stories of the week, Besiktas do not want to exercise the option to make Loris Karius' two-year loan move from Liverpool a permanent one.
The German goalkeeper has been with the Turkish outfit since the summer of 2018, having fallen out of favour on Merseyside after a string oh high-profile mistakes - none more calamitous than his duo of costly errors in the 2018 Champions League final.
The then-world record transfer fee for a stopper was made by Jurgen Klopp's side on Alisson Becker the following summer, prompting Liverpool to ship out Karius with apparently little genuine intention of seeing him return.
Besiktas became Karius' escape route, with his two-year loan including an option to purchase for
Karius has made 63 outings during his time with Besiktas, but the Turkish side do not want to trigger any sort of permanent deal and will instead send him back to the Premier League at the end of the season.
A return to Liverpool may be avoided if a deal is agreed with another club beforehand, but if not, he will return for
However, if he is to come back to Anfield, the club have no desire to reintegrate Karius back into their squad. Alisson has emerged as one of Europe's finest stoppers since his £65m move, while backup goalkeeper Adrian has impressed when called upon, and is content with sticking out as the club's number two.
Further down the pecking order,
Source : 90min