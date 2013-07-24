Luis Alberto Reveals Leaving Liverpool for Lazio Was 'the Best Decision of My Life'

​ Luis Alberto has said that he didn’t play as much as he wanted to when he was at Liverpool, and that leaving to join Lazio was the 'best decision' of his life.





The Spanish midfielder was contracted with the Reds from 2013 to 2016 after Brendan Rodgers brought him in from Sevilla. However, Alberto never managed to find his feet in England, and spent two of his three seasons at the club out on loan.

Speaking on his Instagram account (as quoted by ​Football Italia) about his time at Anfield, Alberto said: “I didn’t get the playing time I wanted at Liverpool, then I started well at Malaga and was enjoying my football at Deportivo when I got injured. Nobody really knew me and that was my fault.

“I was training by myself at Liverpool, but changed mentality with [mental coach Juan] Campillo and took that next step.”

Alberto made only 12 appearances for ​Liverpool, failing to start a single game in the ​Premier League. His only starts came in the FA Cup and League Cup, but he never found the net for the Reds.

The 27-year-old was finally sold in the summer of 2016 to Lazio, and Alberto insists it was an important move for him.

Alberto said: “I made the big step up at Lazio, a wonderful club. Joining Lazio was the best decision of my life. I always said Sevilla is my home and I’d like to return there, but my future is at Lazio, so that is practically impossible.”

He also hinted at a contract extension, with Alberto’s current deal set to expire in 2022. He added: “Talks are at an advanced stage for a contract extension and I think it’ll come soon.”

Alberto has truly flourished since joining Lazio, with his 124 appearances more than all his other club tallies combined. He has 24 goals and 40 assists for Le Aquile, helping them to two Supercoppa Italiana titles and one Coppa Italia.

