Luis Diaz admits Liverpool players were 'gutted' when Sadio Mane left

Luis Diaz has admitted that Liverpool's players were 'gutted' when they found out Sadio Mane was going to be leaving the club ahead of his summer transfer to Bayern Munich.

After six years successful years at Anfield, Mane left for a new challenge at Bayern. It was a big blow to the fans, with the 30-year-old becoming one of the team's most important and most popular players. But it was also a major loss to the teammates he left behind.

“The team was gutted," Diaz told TNT Sports Brasil. "Obviously he’s a player that will be missed in any club. He’s gone to a big club and is working to achieve his goals."

Liverpool have struggled without Mane, sitting ninth in the Premier League after winning just two of their first seven matches.

Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his players have struggled with confidence, but Diaz is certain that will change once they get a few wins under their belt, saying momentum is the most important thing.

"It’s simple. Win, win and win," he added, speaking after their 2-0 victory over Rangers in the Champions League.

"I think winning gives you much more confidence, but not only that, to play well and leave the pitch with the impression you gave your all. For me, that’s the most important thing.

"But when that doesn’t happen, we have to try and improve in training to try and rectify in the next game. We’ve very happy with the win tonight, now we’ll rest to prepare for what’s coming.”