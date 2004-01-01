Luis Diaz drops major hint about potential injury return date

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has assured fans he is hopeful of returning to action in the coming weeks.

The Colombia international has been battling a knee injury since October but has returned to light training out on the grass, although manager Jurgen Klopp will not rush Diaz back to competitive action until he is ready.

Indeed, Sky Sports state that Diaz is scheduled to return for Liverpool next month, perhaps in time for the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie with Real Madrid on March 15.

Speaking in English, Diaz provided a brief update to Liverpool fans.

"I hope to be back soon," Diaz confirmed.

Asked whether the trip to Madrid was his target, Diaz continued: "Let's wait to see when I can come back to the pitch. If it's the Bernabeu, it'll be no worries."

Diaz's imminent return will come as exciting news to Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, who recently described the winger as 'fundamental' to the Reds' hopes of ending their current slump and battling back up the Premier League table.

"I saw what Darwin said," Diaz explained. "Yes, it's important to be back, but it's not just me.

"The idea is to get back and help the team with all my teammates. I want to be back and have a good second half of the season."

Liverpool are preparing to welcome another forward back into the fold as Portugal international Diogo Jota has returned to training. A calf injury has also cost Jota the last four months of his career but there is hope the 26-year-old will be playing again before the end of the month.