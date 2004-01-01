Luis Diaz 'facing surgery' after aggravating knee injury

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is expected to head for surgery after suffering a fresh knee injury during training.

Manager Jurgen Klopp recently confirmed that Diaz, who has not played since initially hurting his knee in early October, had complained of pain once again as he appeared to be closing in on a possible return.

Now, Colombian reporter Pipe Sierra has revealed that Diaz is expected to undergo surgery to address the latest issue, which could leave him sidelined for a further three months.

Diaz's initial issue was understood to be with his medial collateral ligament, but this fresh injury concerns his lateral collateral ligament instead.

It comes as a massive blow for Liverpool, who were initially hoping that Diaz would be healthy enough to feature in their friendlies during their warm weather training camp in Dubai this month.

A three-month absence would rule Diaz out until the end of March - possibly a further 12 Premier League games - but could see him return in time to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on April 1.

Diaz's absence saw Darwin Nunez moved out to the left side of Liverpool's attack, linking up with Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah to impressive effect before the Premier League was put on hold for the World Cup.

Klopp is also dealing with the absence of fellow winger Diogo Jota, who has travelled to Dubai with the team but is not expected to return to competitive action until February.