Luis Diaz injury: Progress & potential return date for Liverpool star

The signing of Porto winger Luis Diaz proved to be the spark Liverpool needed to compete on multiple fronts during the second half of last season.

The Reds swooped from under Tottenham's nose to secure the services of the spritely Colombian, whose impact was immediate at Anfield. Diaz, who operated in harmony with Liverpool's stellar front three, played a key role as Jurgen Klopp's side lifted two domestic cups, pushed Manchester City all the way in the Premier League and reached the Champions League final.

Diaz started the showpiece in Paris, highlighting just how important he'd rapidly become to Klopp's side.

In stark contrast, 2022/23 has been nothing short of disastrous for the Merseyside outfit. Multiple factors have contributed to Liverpool's mediocrity, and Diaz's lengthy absence certainly hasn't helped. Supporters want him back on the field as soon as possible.

When did Luis Diaz pick up his injury?

Diaz has had the misfortune of picking up two major knee injuries this season. The first was sustained back in October when Liverpool fell to a 3-2 defeat at Arsenal. No specifics were ever revealed by Liverpool, but there were reports Diaz had damaged the lateral collateral ligament in his left knee.

He was subsequently ruled out until after the World Cup.

The Colombian returned to full training during the club's warm-weather training camp in Dubai, but Klopp revealed the winger "felt something" in the same knee. It was a recurrence of the same injury and he underwent surgery to resolve the issue.

Luis Diaz's social media updates

There haven't been too many social media updates from the player himself. Diaz posted an Instagram story back in mid-January of himself during rehab at Liverpool's training facility, but that's about it.

What has Jurgen Klopp said about Luis Diaz's injury?

Klopp has said Luis Diaz is back running but is still a few weeks away. — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) February 3, 2023

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's visit to Molineux in February, Klopp revealed Diaz is back running but his return is still a few weeks away yet.

Luis Diaz's potential return date

Luis Diaz could potentially face Real Madrid in the second leg - held at the Bernabeu. pic.twitter.com/JjYMkvXWLi — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) February 3, 2023

With Diaz expected to return in March, The Athletic's James Pearce speculated the winger could make his long-awaited comeback for the second leg of Liverpool's round of 16 Champions League clash against Real Madrid.

The Reds are scheduled to take on the holders at the Bernabeu on 15 March.

FPL alternatives

FPL managers have had to sound out Diaz alternatives for an age, and here are a few to consider with the Colombian still a few weeks away from making his return.

Diaz's lengthy absence has seen his price take a hit. He's currently £7.8m. Nevertheless, the now fully fit Dejan Kulusevski (£7.9m) will undoubtedly entice a few, as will James Maddison (£8.0m) who's also just returned from injury.

Riyad Mahrez has been in impresssive form since the World Cup and he's available for £7.7m, while Marcus Rashford (£7.2m) has emerged as an incredibly popular option. Get him in if you haven't already!

£7.0m man Martin Odegaard has enjoyed a productive campaign and will play a key role for Arsenal down the stretch, so he's another talent to consider. In terms of wildcard options, Leicester new boy Tete could prove to be a bargain at £5.5m.