Luis Diaz pictured in Liverpool training kit ahead of €60m move

Pictures have emerged on social media of Luis Diaz wearing a Liverpool training kit ahead of his official unveiling.

The Colombian has agreed a five-year contract with the Reds and, barring any late hiccups, will complete a €60m move before Monday's transfer deadline.

The 25-year-old has been in electrifying form for Porto this season, scoring 14 times in 18 league games as well as notching twice in six Champions League outings.

Diaz, who cost Porto just €7m in 2019, is also an experienced and established international, and was joint-top scorer at last summer's Copa America.

90min understands Liverpool have agreed to meet Porto's demands of a €60m total package, which will include €45m in solid payments plus €15m in performance related add-ons.

Here’s new Liverpool signing Luís Diaz after completing first part of medical in Argentina, ready to pen his contract until June 2027. ??? #LFC



Agreement reached between clubs for €40m guaranteed fee upfront plus €20m add ons. Paperworks to be completed soon.



Tottenham had previously held an interest in signing Diaz, but it quickly became apparent that Liverpool - who had been known long-term admirers - were prepared to step in and do a deal this January despite many thinking a move would take place this summer.

The Reds already possess one of the fiercest frontlines in Europe, led by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota. Jurgen Klopp also has Roberto Firmino at his disposal, illustrating the incredible wealth of talent and options at his disposal.

Diaz will likely provide competition for Mane on the left flank, having featured for Porto there throughout the season, and his arrival could spell the end of Takumi Minamino's Liverpool career.

The 27-year-old has been used sparingly by Liverpool ever since his arrival from RB Salzburg, and he could be allowed to leave amid mounting interest from Leeds. Divock Origi could also be on his way out, with a number of clubs from around Europe interested in agreeing a loan deal.

Diaz may not be the only arrival on Merseyside, with Liverpool also considering late moves for Fulham wonderkid Fabio Carvalho and Blackpool's Josh Bowler.