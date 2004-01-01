Luis Diaz reflects on 'special connection' with Mohamed Salah at Liverpool

Luis Diaz has admitted he is proud of his journey in football which has seen him join Liverpool and develop a "special connection" with star forward Mohamed Salah.

The Colombia international has been a game-changer at Anfield, impressive with his wholehearted attitude and silky skills with the ball at his feet.

With Sadio Mane joining Bayern Munich over the summer, Diaz has nailed down a regular spot in the starting XI under Klopp, playing alongside Salah in the Reds forward line.

Diaz has admitted he is still slightly starstruck by his role alongside the Egyptian and is still looking to improve.

"It's stupendous for me, being able to share my position in the team with Mo," Diaz told Sky Sports. "I've seen him over many years on television at so many tournaments and I'd like to say I'm proud of myself, having reached this position where I can share with him these experiences, to wear the same shirt and be a team-mate of his. It's really something special.

"Every day, playing alongside players like him, it helps you to improve, not just in a footballing sense as a player but also as a person.

"He's a great guy and there's a very special connection between him and me, and between all of us, in fact."

Liverpool have endured a slow start to the season, drawing their first two games against Fulham and Crystal Palace before suffering a surprise 2-1 loss at Manchester United.

