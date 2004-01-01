Luis Diaz reveals Liverpool was always his first choice

Luis Diaz has revealed that moving to Liverpool was always his 'first choice' in the January transfer window.

Diaz arrived at Anfield from FC Porto on deadline day for a fee that could rise as high as €60m (£50.7m). He has been in terrific form this season, netting 14 goals in just 18 Primeira Liga games, as well as chipping in with five assists.

Diaz was also heavily linked with Tottenham in January but reportedly turned down their advances in favour of moving to Liverpool – and the Colombian seemed to confirm this in his first interview as a Red.

"It’s a club that I’ve followed for a good while now, and I’ve always watched them play," he said.

"It’s no secret that the Premier League is one of the best leagues around and I’ve followed the football here and watched it since I was a boy.

"And as for Liverpool, I don’t think I need to say much about them that hasn’t been said. It’s a great club, a real reference in the game, which has won many cups and league titles, and so Liverpool has always been my choice."

Diaz also revealed that he would be ready to contribute from the off in Merseyside, as Liverpool continue to fight on four fronts this season.

"I think right from the word go! I’m committed to being available from today, the very first day I’ve arrived," he said.

"I’ve already trained a bit today, I was out on the pitch and then in the gymnasium. So yes, my mindset is that I’m ready to help out my team and do my bit and contribute, as you said.

"I’m available to the manager and his coaching staff for whatever they need me for, and I’ll be ready to go whenever."