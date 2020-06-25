Luis Suarez Discusses Liverpool's Title Victory & His Celebration After Scoring Against His Former T

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez has recently discussed the reason behind his celebration against Liverpool in last season's Champions League semi-final.





The Uruguayan opened the scoring at the Nou Camp in the first-leg tie, and was not shy in showing his joy despite scoring against his former club, as the Catalan giants ran out 3-0 winners.





It was the Reds however who had the last laugh, as Jurgen Klopp's men clinched a famous comeback victory in the second-leg - before going on to lift their sixth Champions League trophy.





Divock Origi was the hero as Liverpool completed a famous comeback

Despite becoming something of a pantomime villain in that fixture, Suarez remains an iconic figure at Anfield and was keen to justify his perceived disrespectful celebration (via Liverpool's website): "I know some Liverpool supporters were angry with me because I celebrated a goal against Liverpool here in Camp Nou and for that I am so sad.





"I accept that and I say that hopefully they understand my situation: we were playing at home and in the Champions League semi-final. I lived one of the best moments of my life there and I think the supporters didn’t forget how my attitude was in the Liverpool shirt, " he added.





The controversial striker was, however, pleased to see his former club claim their first league title since 1990, following Manchester City's defeat to Chelsea on Thursday, as he explained: "For me, this is amazing for the supporters, for the players and for the so many people working inside Liverpool. So many people work there and for the last 30 years they didn’t know how it felt for Liverpool to win the Premier League.





"They have a really good chance to enjoy this this time and I think they are so happy and they are excited for the moment that Jordan gets the trophy. I think they needed this moment, for the Liverpool supporters, for the Liverpool club, for the people, for the Scouse people. I am so happy for them."





Liverpool will be hoping to break numerous Premier League records with seven games still to play this season, while Suarez's Barca are hoping to overcome rivals Real Madrid in race for a La Liga title.



