Luis Suarez in tears on Uruguay bench after late World Cup elimination

Uruguay striker Luis Suarez was in tears on the bench after learning that South Korea had scored late on against Portugal to take their place in the World Cup knockout stages.

The 35-year-old impressed in his country's 2-0 win over Ghana, which looked to be enough to seal their spot in the knockout stages as South Korea were drawing 1-1 with Portugal heading into stoppage time.

However, a 91st-minute striker from Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan put the Asian side ahead and moved them into second place in the table on goals scored, knocking Uruguay out as a result.

Luis Suarez in tears on the bench. 😭 pic.twitter.com/xPEKvNNlaY — 90min (@90min_Football) December 2, 2022

It was all too much for Suarez, who was substituted shortly after the hour mark with his job seemingly done.

The former Liverpool and Barcelona striker, who was famously sent off for a deliberate handball that led to Ghana's elimination from the 2010 tournament, was visibly distraught on the bench as what was likely his final shot at World Cup glory faded away.