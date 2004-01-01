Luis Suarez takes aim at FIFA following Uruguay's World Cup exit

Luis Suarez wasn't afraid to question FIFA after Uruguay were eliminated from the World Cup in the group stages.

In what was likely his final World Cup campaign, Suarez was substituted and watched on as Uruguay beat Ghana 2-0, but were dumped out of the World Cup as South Korea snatched a late win against Portugal elsewhere in Group H.

Hwang Hee-chan's late goal meant South Korea were level on points with Uruguay, but advanced on goal difference.

Controversially, Uruguay were denied a penalty that - if scored - would've seen them through to the last 16, when Daniel Amartey appeared to bundle over Darwin Nunez in the second half.

Suarez spoke on that incident after the game to Teledoce, as well as discussing a challenge on Edinson Cavani and the emotions that followed: "I feel sadness and disappointment. My son is also leaving the stadium with the image of that sadness, so for a father it is difficult, but he has to face the situation that he has.

"I see a penalty for Cavani because he is cut off by the defender and he puts his body in front of him. Darwin's is very clear too. They are not excuses, but incredible penalties are being awarded in this World Cup. And there is the committee of referees and FIFA, and they have to try to explain themselves better, at least."

He added, going after FIFA once again: "I saw a France player with his children on the substitute bench. So why always (is it a problem) against Uruguay? It seems that we have to have another power at the media level to have access to have my children to allow them come down for a second to greet me, but hey, that's FIFA."

The 35-year-old remains without a club and is highly unlikely to represent Uruguay at the next World Cup in 2026, with time ticking on his career, where he thrived at Liverpool and Barcelona at the highest level.