Lyon confirm training ground will be named after late Gerard Houllier

Olympique Lyonnais president Jean-Michel Aulas has announced that the club's training centre will be renamed in honour of Gerard Houllier, who sadly passed away in December 2020.

The former Liverpool and French national team manager also took charge of Lyon between 2005 and 2007, where he became a great friend and advisor to Aulas.

Speaking on Tuesday evening, after a 5-1 trouncing of Ajaccio in the Coupe de France, the Lyon president confirmed the renaming, and a memorial with Liverpool, to commemorate Houllier.

"We will rename our training ground after Gérard Houllier. There will also be a dedicated memorial to him and we will organize a game against Liverpool." pic.twitter.com/xsja2bcCgT — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) February 9, 2021

Speaking to Eurosport (as reported by L'Equipe), Aulas announced the project "to remember that this great man has made us win many things, has given us a lot of advice," while also recalling that "at all times he was available, with great kindness."

Houllier arrived at Lyon in 2005, the year after he left Liverpool. The Frenchman would go on to spend two years in the Rhone, during which time he'd win two Ligue 1 titles and two Trophee des Champions - being named Ligue 1 manager of the year in 2007 - while also developing a lasting friendship with Aulas.

The Lyon president also stated that, with Liverpool, he would organise a memorial in Houllier's honour to remember his special spells at both clubs. The Frenchman spent six years at Anfield, collecting six trophies and overseeing the famous treble winners of 2001.

Along with the League Cup and FA Cup, Gerard Houllier lifted the UEFA Cup in 2001 | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Aulas said: "Gerard is a great gentleman of football, he has been admired everywhere he has gone. He has won wherever he has gone, including England and Liverpool. We are preparing here everything that will memorise this fantastic man who had become a friend."

The two clubs, for which Houllier remains legendary, will compete for a trophy named after the Frenchman to commemorate his life and achievements - a fitting tribute to a remarkable man who received an OBE in England and a Legion d'honneur in France for his services to football.