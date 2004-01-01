Lyon launch bid for Xherdan Shaqiri

Lyon have reached out to Liverpool to discuss a potential deal for fringe winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Jurgen Klopp is looking for new attacking reinforcements this summer but has been told he must sell players before they can buy new ones, so lesser-used forwards like Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Takumi Minamino are all on the chopping block.

Shaqiri has asked to leave Liverpool | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Shaqiri has attracted the most interest, with sides from across Europe making tentative enquiries. The latest to do so, according to L'Equipe, are Lyon, who have now earmarked the 29-year-old as one of their preferred targets for the remainder of the summer.

It's not clear just how much Lyon have offered. It is speculated that they could be looking at around the £5m mark, which falls somewhat short of the £12.75m Liverpool are believed to be looking for.

Lyon, who aren't exactly blessed with a sizeable transfer kitty, feel that amount is far too high for an unwanted player whom they believe has one year left on his contract, but the Liverpool Echo state that the Reds aren't prepared to budge because they actually have the option to extend Shaqiri's contract by an extra 12 months.

With the winger effectively under contract until 2023, Liverpool believe they are still entitled to demand close to Shaqiri's market value, which they feel has increased following some solid performances at Euro 2020.

It remains to be seen whether Lyon will return with an improved offer, but with Liverpool not prepared to reduce their demands and the French side also expecting issues with Shaqiri's wage demands, there's obviously a long way to go before this one is even close to completion.

Liverpool hope to raise as much money as possible to bring in at least one expensive forward, and the latest reports from the rumour mill have brought young Belgian Jeremy Doku back into the picture.

Doku impressed at Euro 2020 | Marcio Machado/Getty Images

It's Voetbal24 who have brought the links to the Rennes starlet back this time. Liverpool are known to have been tracking Doku for years, and they are believed to have stepped up their scouting of the winger at Euro 2020.

Rennes are likely to demand close to £38m to part ways with the 19-year-old, however, so Liverpool know they cannot allow players like Shaqiri to go on the cheap.