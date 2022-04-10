Man City 2-2 Liverpool: Twitter reacts to Premier League classic

Well, that was fun wasn't it?

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a stone-cold classic game of Premier League football on Sunday afternoon, drawing 2-2 and maintaining the one-point gap between the two at the top of the table.

As expected, the game got off to a frantic start, with former Liverpool man Raheem Sterling missing a brilliant chance to give the home side an early lead.

Sterling misses so many chances like that — Matthew Sowerby (@MJSowerby) April 10, 2022

Sterling should be putting that away — Enzo (@Lawrnzo) April 10, 2022

Sterling's blushes were quickly spared by Kevin De Bruyne, who slammed home from 25 yards in typical Kevin De Bruyne fashion, although he was aided by a deflection.

What. A. Player.

Manchester City draw first blood as a huge deflection wrong foots Alisson to give them the lead! ? pic.twitter.com/rfy4cywzCx — 90min (@90min_Football) April 10, 2022

I could genuinely watch Kevin de Bruyne play football until the end of time. He truly is a mesmeric player. Skill, vision, composure, the lot. He’s the oil in the Man City machine. — Philip West (@Philip_RJ89) April 10, 2022

Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) has returned 103 points over his last 13 appearances, averaging just under eight points per match ?#FPL #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/w6MsbTm4Rp — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 10, 2022

The lead didn't last too long, however, as in the 13th minute the Reds got onto level terms.

Their goal would come from Diogo Jota, who swept home a Trent Alexander-Arnold cut-back from the middle of the penalty area.

Brilliant goal to level it. Jota, what a cool finish. The move was started off with a majestic cross field pass by Thiago — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 10, 2022

GOOOOOOAAALLL !!!



GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL !



DIOGO JOTA SCORES FOR LIVERPOOL !



MANCHESTER CITY ? 1-1 LIVERPOOL ?#MCILIV #LFC ? pic.twitter.com/lNemKwXWhu — Reds Report (@_RedsReport) April 10, 2022

Following the frantic start the game settled down slightly, but that didn't stop Ederson from giving every single Man City fan in the world a heart attack in the 22nd minute when he almost let the ball roll into his own net.

EDERSON. Chill. Please. — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) April 10, 2022

? - Bloody hell, Ederson so close to an own goal.. pic.twitter.com/kTJyKUmmHq — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) April 10, 2022

Man City were very impressive thereafter, with their midfield trio causing Liverpool a host of problems with their movement in and around the penalty area.

And in the 36th minute they deservedly took the lead once again.

Gabriel Jesus - a surprise selection from Pep Guardiola - scored his first Premier League goal since September, wonderfully half-volleying a cross from Joao Cancelo into the back of the net.

Gabriel Jesus beats Liverpool's high-line and gives Manchester City the lead again! ? pic.twitter.com/CvJQFNXl34 — 90min (@90min_Football) April 10, 2022

Jesus scoring from a cross on the Sunday before Easter upon his long-awaited return. Headline writers everywhere rejoicing. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) April 10, 2022

Despite being basically ripped limb from limb for most of the first half, Liverpool could've gone into half-time at 2-2.

The chance to draw the Reds level once again fell to Jota who, rather than shooting or squaring to an unmarked Mohamed Salah when through on goal, instead opted to dilly dally and allow John Stones to steal the ball back for City.

Jota has to be squaring that. Salah was clean through. — Leanne Prescott (@_lfcleanne) April 10, 2022

Liverpool did bag their second almost straight from kick-off at the start the second half.

Despite being rather terrible in the first period, Sadio Mane came out of the dressing room and immediately scored in the second, latching onto a lovely pass from Salah to make it 2-2.

Sadio Mané scoring on his Birthday. Things you love to see…. — Ben Webb (@BenWebbLFC) April 10, 2022

Man City thought they had retaken the lead 15 minutes later through Sterling, who coolly slotted beyond Alisson after being played through on goal.

After a quick VAR check, however, the goal was ruled out for a very obvious offside.

When Sterling finally scores and its offside ? — Zainab (@87ES) April 10, 2022

Sterling and VAR pic.twitter.com/ET7xzikfMb — The Forever Story? (@AdrianRamsingh) April 10, 2022

People going on about Man City vs Liverpool as a great rivalry like Man City vs VAR isn’t bigger — Sean Walsh (@SeanDZWalsh) April 10, 2022

The game quietened down a bit after Sterling's disallowed goal (something that didn't really seem possible for a while there), but there was still so nearly a winner at the death.

It should have come from substitute Riyad Mahrez, who first cannoned a free kick off the post and then spurned a great chance in the final minute of added time.

90. @Mahrez22 hits the post from a free kick! ?



? 2-2 ? #ManCity — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 10, 2022

Ah Mahrez shouldn’t have chipped it. He could have won it last min — Adz (@afcadil) April 10, 2022

And that proved to be the last chance of the game.

A draw proved to be a fair result, and it leaves Liverpool one point behind Man City in the Premier League table with just seven games to go.