Man City Have 'No Interest' in Thiago Alcantara Amid Liverpool Rumours

Manchester City have no interest in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara, despite becoming the latest club to be linked with the player this week. Thiago, who has won seven Bundesliga titles with Bayern, has also been heavily touted for a move to Premier League champions Liverpool, amid fresh rumours of ‘official contact’.

The former Barcelona player has just one year remaining on his current Bayern contract but has informed the club of his intention to leave in search of a new challenge.

Liverpool have so far been the club most strongly associated with Thiago. It was alleged in Germany this week that the Premier League champions have formally got in touch with Bayern over a potential deal for the player. Other reports, however, are clear that Liverpool have no real interest.

The latest from Sky Sports summarises: “Liverpool have not made an approach to Bayern Munich for the midfielder and they have not held any talks about signing him.”

A source responding to the latest German gossip also told the broadcaster: “Total nonsense. Just because the media says something is going to happen, doesn't mean it's going to happen.”

Bild have been the publication at the heart of the speculation about Thiago and Liverpool and it was they who threw Manchester City’s name into the conversation this week as well. It was claimed the four-time Premier League champions are prepared to pay more.

However, the Manchester Evening News has debunked the City rumour. The local newspaper suggests the story about interest in Thiago is no more than an attempt from Bayern to ‘drum up an auction for the player’ they otherwise risk losing as a free agent in 2021.

It is said that City have ‘no interest’ and are unlikely to buy a midfielder of any sort.

City are also not as advanced in negotiations for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as has previously been rumoured. Italian sources, albeit with conflicting information, have claimed that an offer for the defender have already been made, but the MEN reports, ‘…no bids have been made for the player, and City have not even given Napoli notice that a bid is about to be made.’

For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!