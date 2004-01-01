Man City to contact fans over Hillsborough chants

Manchester City are to contact fans attending the club's next match with Liverpool after offensive chants about the Hillsborough disaster were sung at Anfield.

During the match that ended 1-0 to the home side, Man City fans were heard singing about the 1989 tragedy which caused 97 people to lose their lives.

There were also reports of graffiti of a similar nature being put inside the stadium and the areas surrounding it.

As per The Athletic, the Hillsborough Survivors Support Alliance contacted the Premier League champions asking them to make a public statement condemning the actions of some fans, and the club replied promising to contact those attending the next match with Liverpool.

“We are sorry to read that you and other families have been affected by the events which took place on Sunday, particularly given your personal connections to the tragedy of the Hillsborough disaster," the reply reads.

“As a club we strongly condemn the chanting or singing of songs with connotations to footballing tragedies and will continue to sanction those individuals who are found to be responsible for such behaviour.

“Alongside condemning behaviour of this nature, we stand with Liverpool fans in marking the anniversary of Hillsborough each year to remember those who sadly lost their lives. At the same time, we also commend the actions of the many organisations who continue to educate the wider public about the tragedy and those who call for positive action to be taken through the Hillsborough Law campaign.

“Ahead of the next meeting between our clubs, we will contact all of our season ticket and matchday members to reiterate that this type of hateful chanting and singing has no place in the game and ask the vast majority of our fans who would never engage in such behaviour, to call out and report any individual that chooses to do so.”

A public statement has yet to be released by Man City.