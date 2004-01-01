Man City vs Liverpool: Phil Foden excited for 'biggest game in the world'

Manchester City's Phil Foden has described his side's matches against Liverpool as 'the biggest games' that you'll find.

City and Liverpool have pulled away from the chasing pack are battling it out for Premier League supremacy this season, while both clubs have an eye on Champions League glory as well and meet next week in the FA Cup semi-finals.

They'll butt heads before then on Sunday, with just one point keeping City ahead of Liverpool at the Premier League summit, and Foden insisted that games don't come any bigger than this.

"Two teams fighting for the Premier League, very close on points," he told Sky Sports. "It's the biggest game and the game that all footballers want to play in.

"I think there is going to be a lot of neutrals watching it as well. It's going to be an entertaining game."

That feeling was echoed by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who likened meetings between these two sides to the legendary tennis rivalry between Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

"The last four years we've stepped up a bit closer to City. We've pushed each other to incredible points tallies, I never thought it would be possible in this league," Klopp said. "The consistency both teams have shown over the period is crazy.

"In sport, I think what helps the most is a strong opponent. In the long term, especially.

"I think Nadal and Federer enjoyed the rivalry they had. That's how it is in sport. I wouldn't say I'm thankful City is that good, but it didn't harm our development.

"I'm expecting a good game. I know that doesn't happen often when two top teams face each other. Our history with City shows that very often they have been a pretty interesting watch because both teams really go for it.

"If we win we are two points ahead, we lose we're four points behind. If it's a draw, one point behind - that is it. Does anyone think that's done and dusted?

"This is a very important game. If we were 14 or 15 points behind it will still be a good game. We've qualified for a good game with the season we've played so far."