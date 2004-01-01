Man City vs Liverpool Set to Go Ahead at Etihad Stadium After Getting 'Green Light'

Liverpool’s potential title-winning Premier League clash with Manchester City next week has been tipped to go ahead at the Etihad Stadium, rather than a neutral venue.





The game, which could now be the one that secures Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years, was one of a handful that were initially identified by authorities and official as potential problems.





The game was initially considered high risk

The recent Merseyside derby between Liverpool and Everton was also among them over policing needs and fears fans could gather outside and breach coronavirus social distancing rules. But that was given the go ahead to be played at Goodison Park after a safety advisory group deemed it okay.





Now, the clash between Liverpool and City at the Etihad could follow suit.





The Daily Mail claims authorities are ready to give the fixture the ‘green light’, despite it previously being considered high risk. A formal decision will be made when the local advisory group meets on Thursday but the Mail explains Greater Manchester Police have ‘no issue’ with it going ahead.





The chances of the game being played at the Etihad have only been strengthened by the Merseyside derby going at Goodison without incident.





Authorities allowed the Merseyside derby to be played at Goodison Park

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is hopeful that the game will be played at the Etihad, largely as a result of the even more complicated logistics that would need to be taken care of if it were to be moved to a neutral venue at only one week’s notice.





“I would prefer it is at Manchester, otherwise it would be really difficult to organise it,” the Reds boss is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.





“I don't know how it would be, but it would not be in Liverpool so it would mean we both have to go somewhere where we both need a hotel.





“The whole period we are in has shown that the massive majority of people really behaved responsibly and seriously and take this situation as it is.”





Jurgen Klopp wants to play at the Etihad

The draw at Everton means Liverpool still need five more points to be crowned champions. They will take a big step towards that if they can beat Crystal Palace at Anfield on Wednesday night, setting up a potential title winning game against City the following Thursday.





They could even win it sooner if they beat Palace and City don’t beat Chelsea 24 hours later.





For more from Jamie Spencer, follow him on Twitter and Facebook!



