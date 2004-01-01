Man City vs Liverpool team news: Gabriel Jesus starts, Luis Diaz dropped

Both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp have made interesting selection decisions for the potentially title-deciding clash between Mancester City and Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

City currently lead the Reds by a single point with 30 matches played, with the mammoth encounter at the Etihad Stadium set to go some way to deciding the destination of the Premier League trophy come the end of the season.

Guardiola has opted to deploy Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling ahead of the likes of Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez in attack for City, with Ilkay Gundogan dropping back to the bench having started the Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Phil Foden is likely to play as a false nine through the middle, with Jesus often impressing wide on the right when he has featured this term. John Stones partners Aymeric Laporte at centre-back in the continued absence of Ruben Dias.

As for Liverpool, Klopp has made a fairly significant call in attack by dropping Luis Diaz to the bench despite his mightily impressive showing in the midweek victory over Benfica in Lisbon.

Diogo Jota returns to the starting lineup in his place, as do Jordan Henderson and Joel Matip in central midfield and central defence respectively.

Arguably the biggest game of the season so far, the action gets underway at 4.30pm.