Man City vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Two of world football's heavyweights go toe-to-toe in a fixture which could define the direction of the Premier League title, as Liverpool travel to face Man City at the Etihad Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp's side have cut the gap on the Cityzens to just a point at the top after a remarkable ten-game winning run in the league since their 2-2 draw at Chelsea on January 2.

Man City let their guard slip with a shock 3-2 home defeat to Tottenham last month, coupled with a goalless draw against Crystal Palace, although Guardiola's side have still lost just three times in the entirety of the league campaign.

In the meantime, here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 10 April, 16:30 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Etihad Stadium

TV channel/live stream? Sky Sports Main Event (UK), fuboTV (US)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Anthony Taylor

VAR? Paul Tierney

Man City team news

Dias remains sidelined through injury | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Ruben Dias remains City's headline absence as the defender continues to nurse a hamstring injury which has kept him out since the FA Cup win over Peterborough at the start of last month.

Cole Palmer will also miss out for the home side, but Guardiola's men are otherwise healthy heading into such a pivotal fixture.

Liverpool team news

Alexander-Arnold returned from injury in the midweek win over Benfica | Julian Finney/GettyImages

Trent Alexander-Arnold returned to the side to devastating effect for Liverpool in their 3-1 win over Benfica in the Champions League in midweek.

Jurgen Klopp was also able to withdraw Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Thiago Alcantara on the hour-mark in Portugal ahead of the trip to face the league leaders.

Man City vs Liverpool head-to-head record

Liverpool have failed to win in their previous five visits to the Eithad Stadium in the Premier League, although few of a red persuasion on Merseyside will forget their memorable 2-1 away win over Guardiola's men en route to the Champions League final in 2018.

Indeed, Klopp's side have won just once in their last eight meetings with City in competitive fixtures, with the reverse fixture between these sides earlier this season producing a frenetic 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Liverpool twice took the lead through goals from Mane and Salah, but efforts from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne pegged the Reds back.

Man City vs Liverpool score prediction

Liverpool's record at the Eithad Stadium doesn't make for particularly great reading in the context of their Premier League title ambitions.

However, Klopp's side have been the stronger out of the two since the turn of the year and their scintillating form has been predicated on a return to the formidable defensive performances which characterised their title-winning campaign in 2019/20.

Guardiola was afforded the luxury of rotating out both Foden and Jack Grealish in the win over Atletico Madrid in midweek - the former made a sizeable impact off the bench - and City's ability to exert control in these home games could be the defining factor.

Prediction: Man City 2-1 Liverpool