Man City's Bernardo Silva Hints at Liverpool Bias in PFA Individual Awards

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has suggested Premier League rivals Liverpool receive preferential treatment from the PFA when it comes to individual awards.
Silva, along with City teammates Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, missed out on last season's PFA Player of the Year award to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk despite City retaining their Premier League title by a single point.
Speaking on a live Instagram broadcast, as quoted by Bleacher Report, Silva explained:
"The season after, very tight. Raheem Sterling was on the run with Van Dijk, they give the award to Van Dijk. This season again, Kevin De Bruyne, another unbelievable season.
Since the award began in 1973, a Manchester City player has never won the trophy.
Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané were in contention for this seasons' award before football's enforced pause, as well as the Cityzen's Kevin De Bruyne.
Henderson had been a mark of consistency in the Reds' title charge before an injury, while Mané had scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists. De Bruyne has been equally imperious for the Cityzens, with the Belgian laying on 20 goals in all competitions.
Source : 90min