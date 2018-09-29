Man City's Bernardo Silva Hints at Liverpool Bias in PFA Individual Awards

​Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva has suggested Premier League rivals Liverpool receive preferential treatment from the PFA when it comes to individual awards.

Silva, along with City teammates Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, missed out on last season's PFA Player of the Year award to Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk despite City retaining their Premier League title by a single point.

Speaking on a live Instagram broadcast, as quoted by Bleacher Report, Silva explained: "I hope this is not a bad example, and people don't take it badly. But I always think about the last three seasons, Man City and Liverpool.





"Three seasons ago we win the league and they were 30 points behind. Kevin De Bruyne, unbelievable season, Mo Salah, scores a lot of goals. He's a great player and I admire him a lot, and they give the award to Mo Salah.





"The season after, very tight. Raheem Sterling was on the run with Van Dijk, they give the award to Van Dijk. This season again, Kevin De Bruyne, another unbelievable season. We're behind, but because Liverpool are champions probably one of them is winning the award again."

Last season was the second year in succession that a ​Liverpool player had collected the award despite City winning the ​Premier League both times. ​Salah won the trophy in the 2017/18 season, as well as picking up the golden boot, during City's centenary season.





There are no rules stating that a player from the Premier League champions should be given the award and in the Premier League era, the award has been evenly split between those who have won the league and those that haven't.

Since the award began in 1973, a Manchester City player has never won the trophy.

Liverpool duo ​Jordan Henderson and ​Sadio Mané were in contention for this seasons' award before football's enforced pause, as well as the Cityzen's ​Kevin De Bruyne.

Henderson had been a mark of consistency in the Reds' title charge before an injury, while Mané had scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists. De Bruyne has been equally imperious for the Cityzens, with the Belgian laying on 20 goals in all competitions.