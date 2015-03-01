Man City's UEFA Ban Appeal Could Drag Liverpool 'Into the Dock' Over 2013 Hacking Scandal

Liverpool could be vulnerable to retrospective punishment from UEFA, should new information regarding their 2013 hacking controversy come to light in Manchester City's European ban appeal, according to one report.
City are in the process of lawyering up to appeal the punishment imposed on them by UEFA after being found guilty of financial misconduct. As it stands, they are to be banned from European competition for two seasons and hit with a £25m fine, but they reject the allegations and are expected to fight the charge all the way in court.
But how could that implicate Liverpool? Well, bare with as we break down some context, courtesy of The Mirror.
Manchester City's bid to overturn their European ban could end with Liverpool in the dock over allegations that they hacked into the Etihad’s scouting database.— Man City Xtra (@City_Xtra) February 22, 2020
City will “leave nothing off the table” when they attempt to beat the sanction.
In their appeal, City
The idea that as part of a carpet bombing legal strategy that City will try and unwind its settlement with Liverpool on hacking is fanciful nonsense. 1) it was no big deal - hence a £1m settlement 2) it was SETTLED 3) its irrelevant 4) Pannick et al run STRONG arguments only— slbsn (@slbsn) February 23, 2020
Source : 90min