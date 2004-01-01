Man Utd 0-5 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds pour pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, showing their footballing superiority in every department as Mohamed Salah scored a hat trick in a 5-0 victory at Old Trafford to heighten the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to astonishing levels.

Absolutely shambolic United defending allowed Liverpool to take a comfortable 2-0 lead inside the first 15 minutes. Naby Keita slid home Mohamed Salah's pass firstly before Diogo Jota tapped in Trent Alexander-Arnold's low ball.

Two more clinical finishes from Salah had Liverpool 4-0 up at half time as United fans headed for the exits, utterly dismayed by their side's appalling showing.

The Red Devils showed no signs of defensive improvement as Salah got in behind their defence to complete his treble, with Cristiano Ronaldo having a goal disallowed for offside soon after. Substitute Paul Pogba was then sent off for a disgraceful lunging tackle on Keita.

It was Liverpool's biggest ever Premier League win at Manchester United in what was a mortifying and humiliating day for Solskjaer. Will he be in the dugout for next weekend's trip to Tottenham? Who would United even bring in as his replacement? Steve Bruce?!

Regardless of that, here are the player ratings from a quite extraordinary afternoon's football in Manchester.

MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

The face says it all | Michael Regan/GettyImages

David de Gea (GK) - 4/10 - Made a handful of saves but saw the ball go beyond him and into his net time and time again. Really good save stopped Alexander-Arnold making it six.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - 3/10 - Liverpool's marauding forwards got behind United's full backs time and time again and Wan-Bissaka just had no answer.



Victor Lindelof (CB) - 2/10 - Nothing authoritative about the Swede's performance. Exposed and terrible all game.



Harry Maguire (CB) - 1/10 - Caught in no man's land for Keita's goal, getting too close to Firmino and allowing Salah the freedom of Old Trafford to run in behind. Clashed with Shaw in the buildup to Liverpool's second. All over the place and a shell of the player who was so convincing at Euro 2020. Booked.



Luke Shaw (LB) - 1/10 - Was stretched for the first goal and bumped into Maguire for the second. Came close with a low effort from outside the box but a really atrocious afternoon and could do nothing to deal with Salah's brilliance. Also booked.

2. Midfielders

Fernandes looking pretty dejected | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Fred (CM) - 2/10 - Was chasing the shadows of Liverpool's fleet-footed midfielders. His 'energy' wasn't enough on Sunday afternoon.



Scott McTominay (CM) - 3/10 - Actually made a few interceptions and got United on the front foot occasionally. However, he alongside Fred lost Liverpool's runners too frequently.



Bruno Fernandes (AM) - 5/10 - Missed a great chance early on but had little footing in the game and lost his discipline at the start of the second half when he clattered into Curtis Jones, getting booked in the process. Obviously not the problem for United and created some chances.

3. Forwards

Ronaldo should have been sent off | OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Mason Greenwood (RW) - 5/10 - Drilled a shot at goal which Alisson did well to palm away. Came off at half time.



Cristiano Ronaldo (ST) - 3/10 - Lucky not to be sent off for petulantly kicking out at Curtis Jones. Yes, he booted the ball, but the intent was clear and disgraceful. Had a goal disallowed for offside.



Marcus Rashford (LW) - 4/10 - Awful back pass gave Salah a chance to score, though the Egyptian shot straight at De Gea from a tight angle. Hooked just after the hour mark.

4. Substitutes

Paul Pogba (CM) - 0/10 - Came on as a substitute, committed a horrific tackle on Keita and was rightly sent off. We haven't been able to reach Graeme Souness for comment just yet.



Edinson Cavani (ST) - 2/10 - What was Solskjaer hoping for from Cavani here? Barely got involved and who could blame him.



Diogo Dalot (LB) - 10/10 - 'Go on, Diogo, get out there and sort that defence out.' United didn't concede after Dalot's introduction. Coincidence? We think not!

LIVERPOOL PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Hugging Salah was as intense as things got for Van Dijk | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Alisson (GK) - 7/10 - Made a few saves here and there but the game wasn't really about the Brazilian. Did nothing wrong.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 8/10 - Sent the ball across goal with inch perfect precision for Jota to convert. Had plenty of space especially in the first half and often made the right decision in possession.



Ibrahima Konate (CB) - 7/10 - Might have had some butterflies in his stomach replacing Joel Matip at centre back but positioned himself well throughout.



Virgil van Dijk (CB) - 7/10 - Essentially laughed in United's face whenever they tried to press him. Unflappable but had little to concern himself with in truth.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 7/10 - Classically combative in defence and rampaged up and down the left in attack. Trademark Robbo.

6. Midfielders

Keita opened the scoring but was later stretchered off | Alex Livesey - Danehouse/GettyImages

Naby Keita (CM) - 8/10 - Walked straight through the middle of United's spine untracked to cooly convert Salah's pass. Rolled the ball wide for Alexander-Arnold for the second goal and assisted Salah's first strike. For all the talk of the Guinean being Liverpool's weak link, he was excellent. Crunched by Pogba's terrible 'challenge' and was stretchered off.



Jordan Henderson (CM) - 8/10 - Not the most eye-catching performance - hardly a criticism given what his teammates put out - but consistently got on the ball and kept everything moving. Played an awesome pass to pick out Salah for his hat trick.



James Milner (CM) - 6/10 - Has played too many games recently and it caught up with him when he suffered an injury, being replaced by Jones.

7. Forwards

The man with the biggest smile in the place was Mo Salah | Michael Regan/GettyImages

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 10/10 - Good awareness to pick the right pass for Keita for the game's opener. His three goals saw him score for the tenth straight game and he became the first Liverpool player to net three games in a row at Old Trafford. Ridiculously clinical and the best player in the world right now.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 8/10 - Didn't get any direct goal contributions but linked play brilliantly, often spotting the glaring holes in United's defence and exploiting them.



Diogo Jota (LW) - 9/10 - Got the nod ahead of Sadio Mane and got the goal to prove Jurgen Klopp right. Also put one on a plate for Salah. Efficient and brilliant in support of Salah.

8. Substitutes

Curtis Jones (CM) - 7/10 - Came on early for Milner and got clattered by Ronaldo and Fernandes in petulant fashion. Might have added a sixth late on but saw his shot blocked.



Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (CM) - 6/10 - A pretty enjoyable run out for the former Arsenal midfielder.



Sadio Mane (LW) - 6/10 - Imagine being 5-0 down and seeing Sadio Mane come off the bench. Tough, don't you think?

