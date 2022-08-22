Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool: Twitter reacts as Erik ten Hag earns first win

Manchester United's gruesome start to the season finally came to an end as they earned a brilliant 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool on Monday night.

Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford had Red Devils supporters in dreamland with a 2-0 lead over a Liverpool side that just never got going despite Mohamed Salah's consolation in the second half.

Here's how the action unfurled on Monday night.

Maguire and Ronaldo dropped

Perhaps the biggest decision manager Erik ten Hag made was to drop Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo from his starting XI.

Both players have been criticised for poor performances in recent weeks. Raphael Varane joined Lisandro Martinez in defence, while Anthony Elanga started in attack.

Ten Hag spoke about the importance of his leadership group and his conversations with them since Brentford. What message would it send if Maguire is dropped? — James Robson (@jamesalanrobson) August 22, 2022

Harry Maguire getting dropped is obviously tactical. Doesn't have the pace/agility to play in a high line when the keeper isn't proactive as a sweeper. — Paddy (@OddsOnFPL) August 22, 2022

Regardless of score Shaw and Maguire dropped is unbelievable news for me. pic.twitter.com/uLliI7pxnH — Muhammad (@AMucaadh) August 22, 2022

Sancho puts United ahead

With most neutrals expecting a Liverpool victory going off previous results - they won the two games by an aggregate of 9-0 last season - United made a surprisingly fast start.

Elanga first hit the post to send Liverpool a warning shot, but it wasn't heeded and some neat build-up play between Elanga and Christian Eriksen ended with Jadon Sancho staring down the goal, taking his time before curling into the corner.

The defending was somewhat suspect, with Virgil van Dijk remaining still instead of closing the England international down.

Van Dijk using the smell of his Dior Sauvage to stop Sancho from shooting pic.twitter.com/N8ciR8tMM5 — RZ (@rxlfpacked) August 22, 2022

Sancho sent their whole back line to the shop 🤣 — Adam McKola (@AdamMcKola) August 22, 2022

Van Dijk’s passive approach to defending at the start of this season (it was even apparent for one of Haaland’s missed chances in the Community Shield). Conversation to be had. — Raj Chohan (@rajsinghchohan) August 22, 2022

The important thing is that Van Dijk wasn't dribbled past. — Howard (@howiehok3434) August 22, 2022

I was arguing with Virgil van Dijk all game, before the match I asked him what his favourite type of tea was and he just wouldn’t give me a straight answer. I was shouting at him, Make a decision Virgil! — Boring James Milner MBE (@BoringMilner) August 22, 2022

Sancho brought out the cages from South London to Old Trafford tonight! — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 22, 2022

Rashford makes it 2-0

If United fans were excited by going one goal up, things got even more electrifying when they doubled their advantage.

Substitute Anthony Martial set Marcus Rashford free and the forward, who hadn't netted since January, tucked in nicely at the near post.

Having been at risk of being left behind this season, Rashford's strike is a timely reminder of his quality after a few tough seasons.

Manchester United are in dreamland! 🤩



Marcus Rashford stays onside and breaks away before slamming at home at the near post! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/f3YLOEvvxx — 90min (@90min_Football) August 22, 2022

I will never turn my back on Marcus Rashford. — ًEllis. (@UtdEIIis) August 22, 2022

Take a second to Appreciate Marcus Rashford btw, we need to appreciate him when he does well too. — Trey (@UTDTrey) August 22, 2022

Salah reduces the deficit

Liverpool didn't get going all night. With a number of game-changing players out injured, they looked lethargic with Jordan Henderson and James Milner in midfield.

Mohamed Salah had a disappointingly quiet game, having been the arch antagonist when the Reds trounced United in the corresponding fixture last season, though he did manage to drag Liverpool back within a goal by heading past David de Gea.

However, most of the chat around the Egyptian focused on how he was kept relatively quiet by United's defence despite netting.

Salah is the 7th highest scoring player in PL games at Old Trafford in the 2020s — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) August 22, 2022

Take out Salah from your pocket when you get home https://t.co/UyeG09iwIC — SAK🍏 (@SakasticBET) August 22, 2022

When Malacia empties his pockets today, he might accidentally find Salah in there. — Tom (@tom_adwar) August 22, 2022

Man Utd rise above Liverpool

The result means Manchester United have leapfrogged Liverpool in the Premier League table. They both remain in the bottom half, however, with United 14th and Liverpool 16th.

However, there is hope at Old Trafford that this surprise win can be a springboard for greater things after defeats to Brighton and Brentford, while Jurgen Klopp remains on the hunt for his first league win of the season.