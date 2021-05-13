Man Utd 2-4 Liverpool: Player ratings as Reds come from behind to boost top four hopes

Liverpool boosted their Champions League hopes with a 4-2 win over arch rivals Manchester United on Thursday night in their rescheduled clash at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men raced into an early lead when Nathaniel Phillips attempted to prevent Bruno Fernandes' effort heading towards goal and inadvertently sliced the ball into his own net.

Phillips had an awarded penalty overturned after he'd been tackled fairly by Eric Bailly in the box, but did eventually make amends for his earlier mistake when he fired across goal for Diogo Jota to flick in for the equaliser.

The game was flipped on its head as Roberto Firmino headed home to make it 2-1 to the visitors on the stroke of half-time.

United pressed the self-destruct button just two minutes into the second half as a catalogue of defensive errors led to Firmino slotting home his second of the evening, though the visitors' lead was reduced back to one as Marcus Rashford slotted past Alisson with 20 minutes to play.

The home side pushed forward in search of a late equaliser but they were hit with a suckerpunch as Mohamed Salah ran clear and fired past Henderson to secure the three points.

Here are your United and Liverpool player ratings from Old Trafford...

MANCHESTER UNITED PLAYER RATINGS

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Dean Henderson clears under pressure from Mohamed Salah | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Dean Henderson (GK) - 5/10 - Nice save from Jota in the first half but was beaten immediately afterwards by a clever piece of play from the Portugal international. Will be disappointed to have fumbled Trent Alexander-Arnold's effort in the build-up to Liverpool's third.



Aaron Wan-Bissaka (RB) - 6/10 - Steady defensively but still struggling to cause too many problems in the opposition's final third.



Victor Lindelof (CB) - 6/10 - Given the runaround by the Liverpool frontline at times and clearly missed his usual centre-back partner Harry Maguire.



Eric Bailly (CB) - 5/10 - Looked to have conceded a penalty in the first half though it would have been harsh. Went steaming into a number of tackles that he really didn't have to make and looked like an accident waiting to happen at times.



Luke Shaw (LB) - 6/10 - Caused problems by Alexander-Arnold but did a decent job of stepping forward and supporting the attack.

2. Midfielders

Bruno Fernandes battles with Fabinho | Pool/Getty Images

Scott McTominay (CM) - 6/10 - Sprayed the ball around nicely in midfield but struggled to really get a grip on the game and became a bit of a passenger as it wore on.



Fred (CM) - 4/10 - Shambolic play in the build-up to Liverpool's third as he gave the ball away on the edge of his own box. Chasing shadows for most of the game and was a calamity throughout.



Bruno Fernandes (AM) - 7/10 - As busy as always and continued to elude the Liverpool midfield by picking up pockets of space. Showcased his superb array of passing and always looked a threat in the final third.

3. Forwards

Paul Pogba shields the ball | Pool/Getty Images

Marcus Rashford (RW) - 6/10 - Barely had a kick in the first half and was crowded out on the one occasion he looked to have forged himself a yard of space in the Liverpool box. Livened up in the second and scored a good goal to make the score 3-2.



Edinson Cavani (ST) - 6/10 - Started to become more and more frustrated at how isolated he was and found himself dropping deep in a bid to impact the game. Knitted up play with the midfield nicely despite being starved of service.



Paul Pogba (LW) - 5/10 - Looked a threat from crosses and saw a decent header loop wide in the first half, but wasn't quite as dominant in his own box having lost the run of Firmino for Liverpool's second.

4. Substitutes

Mason Greenwood (ST) - 6/10



Nemanja Matic (CM) - N/A

LIVERPOOL PLAYER RATINGS

5. Goalkeeper & defenders

Nathaniel Phillips diverts the ball past Alisson | Pool/Getty Images

Alisson Becker (GK) - 5/10 - Lucky to get away with a loose pass in the first half as he produced one of his weekly 'uncharacteristic' errors with the ball at his feet. Very little he could do about either of the United goals.



Trent Alexander-Arnold (RB) - 8/10 - Caused Luke Shaw all sorts of problems down the United left and delivered a brilliant cross to allow Firmino to put his side 2-1 up. His best display of the season by far.



Nathaniel Phillips (CB) - 7/10 - Perhaps unfortunate to spoon the ball into his own goal though his positioning in the build-up left a lot to be desired. Made up for his error with a brilliant assist for Jota's goal and was solid throughout.



Rhys Williams (CB) - 6/10 - Displayed a good positional sense at the front post to cut out a number of United crosses.



Andy Robertson (LB) - 6/10 - Nowhere near as effective as Alexander-Arnold on the opposite flank but that's not to say he was poor. Came within inches of preventing Rashford's goal and possibly got the final touch.

6. Midfielders

Thiago looks to make his way past Fred | Michael Regan/Getty Images

Thiago Alcantara (CM) - 6/10 - Neat and tidy without doing anything of note - copy and pasted from 95% of his Liverpool displays since arriving in England.



Fabinho (CM) - 6/10 - Combative and full of energy all evening but could have done better in the build-up to the United opener. Proved key in the latter stages as he sat in front of the Reds backline and disrupted United's flow.



Georginio Wijnaldum (CM) - 5/10 - Not a particularly bad display but was very passive and seems to have been on the wind down since the turn of the year.

7. Forwards

Roberto Firmino runs away from Fred | Pool/Getty Images

Mohamed Salah (RW) - 6/10 - The quietest of the Liverpool frontline. Barely had a kick but made up for his subpar display with a clinical goal late on to secure the three points.



Roberto Firmino (ST) - 7/10 - Looked to be struggling for confidence a little in the early stages, though that all changed following his brilliant header to hand Liverpool the lead before he doubled his tally early in the second half.



Diogo Jota (LW) - 7/10 - Nice little touch and shot which was well saved by Dean Henderson before grabbing a real poacher's goal a few minutes later. A livewire throughout before being replaced by Sadio Mane late on.

8. Substitutes

Curtis Jones (CM) - 6/10



Sadio Mane (LW) - 5/10



Neco Williams (RB) - N/A