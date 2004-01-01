Man Utd & Liverpool among Premier League giants tracking Florian Wirtz

Premier League clubs including Manchester United and Liverpool are among those taking an interest in Bayer Leverkusen teen prodigy Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz, who only turned 18 in May, has filled the void at Leverkusen left by Kai Havertz’s transfer to Chelsea in 2020. The teenager even broke Havertz’s record as the club’s youngest ever Bundesliga player when he made his debut five days after his 17th birthday.

Having made 38 first-team appearances last season, Wirtz has started the 2021/22 on fire. He already has four goals and four assists to his name in five Bundesliga appearances at the start of the season, with only Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland scoring more.

Wirtz also played three times for Germany’s senior national side during the September international break and his rapid rise has not gone unnoticed by interested clubs.

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester City are all ‘admirers’ of Wirtz. Bayern Munich have also unsurprisingly been tracking the players.

It has already been claimed that informal talks have taken place between Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and Wirtz’s father, who also serves as his agent.

It has also been said that Wirtz is particularly interested in the idea of joining Bayern, although his father, Hans-Joachim, has insisted the plan for the time being is to remain at Leverkusen.

“Florian definitely wants to play a good role in Leverkusen for the next two years,” Wirtz Sr. said. “What comes next is not yet known. His focus now is only on Bayer and the national team.”

