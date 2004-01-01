Man Utd or Liverpool: Which club is best to buy?

It is a very uncertain time for two of the biggest clubs in the world as both Liverpool and Manchester United, for all intents and purposes, are up for sale.

Both clubs are currently owned by wealthy Americans who, while often criticised by the fans for their financial practices, can't be accused of the same issues that come with Newcastle United's or Manchester City's ownerships.

With United and Liverpool up for sale though, both clubs are now at risk of being bought by a state-backed consortium which further distorts competition in the Premier League and across Europe. It would lead to success on the pitch, but it would not sit right with so many fans who have supported the club(s) all their lives.

Saudi Arabia's sports minister recently said that he would like to see both Liverpool and Manchester United fall under Saudi ownership. The official term for what each club is doing is 'seeking investment' but 90min understands that United could be sold in its entirety as the Glazer family look to end their time at Old Trafford.

With two massive clubs on the market, it begs the question; which one is the more attractive option for prospective buyers?

Pros of buying Manchester United

Owning one of the biggest football clubs in the world brings with it an astounding level of responsibility and scrutiny. Fans, pundits, players and governing bodies will be watching the owner's every move.

Marketability

One of the main pros of buying Manchester United is that it is one of if not the most marketable sporting brands in the entire world. Despite not winning a Premier League title since 2013 and a Champions League since 2008, Manchester United have never struggled to make incredible sums of money from sponsorship deals.

The machine is clearly already in place to spin huge profits from sponsorship deals and that will only increase if the performances on the pitch improve.

Current squad

As has been the case for many years, the Manchester United squad is underachieving considering the financial worth and undoubted quality that it possesses. There is a lot of money tied up in players who are not yet making the grade, or are never going to make the grade.

Take a look at Jadon Sancho. United have certainly not given up on him, but he cost £73m and would likely be sold for a similar fee if he were to leave next summer. Then consider the likes of Anthony Martial, Harry Maguire, Donny van der Beek, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka who could all be viewed as expendable, and would collectively fetch some pretty big transfer fees.

Jadon Sancho is trying to become a key player at Manchester United | Robin Jones/GettyImages

Academy

The Manchester United Academy is generally considered to be the best in the country for producing players who make a career in football, be that for the first team or further down the ladder. There is a reason that every time United concede a goal in a cup game, it turns out the scorer came through their academy.

The club recently enjoyed their 4000th match in a row with an academy graduate in the matchday squad. The investment has been lacking recently under the Glazers, but that academy can be a major money spinner and benefit for the first team that any potential owner should be thrilled about.

Cons of buying Manchester United

Stadium

Old Trafford needs addressing. The Glazers have failed to move with the times and while it is great for a new owner to know they can get 75,000 fans in for every home game, one of the first things that fans will be calling for is investment into the stadium, or a new one altogether. That can be very costly.

As has been pointed out by Cristiano Ronaldo, the training ground is also in need of investment and modernisation.

Old Trafford is the biggest stadium in the Premier League | Christopher Furlong/GettyImages

Fan pressure

Manchester United fans have had enough of passive owners, which means that any new owners will be expected to invest heavily and smartly, and not just into the first-team squad. The pressure will be absolutely immense.

Pros of buying Liverpool

There is a lot of overlap between Liverpool and Manchester United when it comes to pros and cons. As much as they won't want to admit it, both clubs are similar entities with a lot of the same plaudits and drawbacks.

The academy at Liverpool, while not as prolific as United's, is very impressive and is a source of money for the club. Liverpool is also just as marketable of a brand as United, meaning there is a lot of money to be earned away from the pitch.

Established successful squad

The current squad at Liverpool has won two Champions Leagues and a Premier League in very recent memory, as well as other domestic trophies. While Sadio Mane is now gone, the core of the team that won those trophies are still being coached by Jurgen Klopp.

Having a wealth of international stars who are regarded as the best in their positions, such as Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Mohammed Salah and Luis Diaz means that the squad is both highly competitive and laden with potential cash from sales.

Mohamed Salah is one of the best players in the world | Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Ongoing stadium development

Anfield may hold over 20,000 fewer fans than Old Trafford, but it has already been expanded once and work is currently underway to raise the capacity to 61,000. There do not seem to be any major stumbling blocks for development from a local government point of view, something that tends to affect lots of club owners.

A relatively contented fanbase

The Liverpool fans have mixed feelings about FSG's ownership of the club. They have enjoyed a superb resurgence and great success on the pitch, but there was anger over the intent to use the furlough scheme during the COVID-19 pandemic, and anger over the Super League.

Compared to Manchester United, any new owner of Liverpool may be cut slightly more slack given there is not the same level of existing anger towards FSG as there is towards the Glazers. It could make it an easier environment to work in.

Cons of buying Liverpool

Possible squad overhaul

While the quality of the squad and the coach is a pro for buying Liverpool, the team looks badly out of sorts in the 2022/23 season so far and it is not due to having all the major stars out injured.

There is a feeling that the team may be coming to the end of its natural cycle under Jurgen Klopp which could mean any new owner will need to find a new coach or overhaul areas of the squad.

Liverpool do not appear to be in the title race this season | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Sporting director position

Liverpool were shocked earlier this week when it was announced that Julian Ward will be stepping down from the sporting director role at the end of the season after just a few months on the job.

He is going to need replacing and any new owner will want to know whether his desire to leave is linked to other people or systems at the club.

Conclusion

Overall, it seems that if a new owner is willing to get the fans onside and invest the necessary money into the facilities, there is more money to be made by buying Manchester United. It wouldn't take too much to restore the club to its former glory and there is a very valuable squad in place with a coach who seems to be making things happen.

If it is immediate success that a new owner wants though, the current Liverpool squad is a better collective unit with some incredible individuals than the United squad right now, and a league title would likely arrive at Liverpool under new owners sooner than it would at Manchester United.

With those factors in mind, along with the marketability of each club and Liverpool's expanding stadium, Liverpool could be a safer investment and a better environment where success can come much sooner.