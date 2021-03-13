Man Utd & Real Madrid join Liverpool in pursuit of Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic

Liverpool target Dusan Vlahovic is expected to be sold by Fiorentina this summer, with Manchester United and Real Madrid both keeping tabs on the Serbian striker.

The 21-year-old has been in outstanding form for Fiorentina this season, racking up 21 goals in 34 appearances for La Viola, but even those goalscoring exploits have not been enough to carry Fiorentina higher than 13th in the Serie A standings.

Vlahovic has excelled in 2021 | Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images

With Fiorentina struggling, it is accepted that they could lose Vlahovic this summer. Liverpool have been linked with the Serb for the majority of 2021, but Corriere dello Sport (via Sport Witness) believe Jurgen Klopp's side will face some intense competition.

Vlahovic's agent, Darko Ristic, is said to have received so many calls that his phone is 'boiling', with United, Real and Manchester City all expressing an interest in the young forward. There's no mention of Arsenal, but the Gunners have repeatedly been linked with Vlahovic from elsewhere.

Just how much Fiorentina would demand for Vlahovic, who will enter the final two years of his contract this summer, is unclear, but Gianluca Di Marzio recently suggested that La Viola would hold out for over £50m.

Magic from Vlahović! ?



At that kind of price, questions have to start being asked about the credibility of some of these sides' interest.

United's desire to sign Vlahovic seems the most confusing. It's suggested that he's seen as a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani, who recently signed a contract extension at Old Trafford, but it's hard to see United shelling out that kind of money on a player who wouldn't have a regular spot in the first team.

The £50m fee will also likely price out Arsenal, who are pursuing more player-swap deals this summer, and it might even be a squeeze for Liverpool if Jurgen Klopp's side miss out on Champions League qualification.

Klopp is keen on Vlahovic | Alex Pantling/Getty Images

However, when it comes to City and Real, a move makes a lot more sense. Both are looking for young, long-term strikers to come in and be instant stars, and with neither particularly keen to shell out the £150m it would take to sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Vlahovic could be a tidy alternative.

If Vlahovic keeps scoring at his current rate - only Robert Lewandowski (22) and Lionel Messi (21) have scored more than his 17 in 2021 - there will likely be more suitors knocking at his door in the near future.

