Man Utd to play 3 games in 5 days as Liverpool clash rescheduled for May 13

Manchester United's home clash with Liverpool has been rearranged for Thursday 13 May after fan protests caused the originally scheduled game to be cancelled.

The protest saw Red Devils fans make their way into the stadium and onto the pitch as they voiced their concerns at the Glazer's ownership of the club.

Ugly scenes prevented United's home clash with Liverpool | Getty Images/Getty Images

The Premier League were subsequently forced to postpone the fixture, though a new date has now been set.

It means United will now play Aston Villa on Sunday May 9, Leicester at home on May 11 and Liverpool at home on May 13.

It had originally been suggested that United could look to fulfill the fixture the day after the protests took place (Monday 3 May), however, it soon became abundantly clear that such a proposal was not an option and the Premier League have now been forced to shoehorn the fixture into midweek.

While the gruelling fixture list will be the last thing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would have hoped for, the United boss does at least have the comfort of knowing his team look to have already effectively booked their place in next season's Champions League.

With local neighbors Manchester City running away with this season's title, Solskjaer's side's main priority has always been to once again book their place in Europe's premier competition - an aim they look like achieving.

Despite Champions League football being as good as secured via their league standing, Solskjaer's side also have the Europa League to think about.

Their thumping 6-2 win over Roma in the first leg of their semi-final pretty much booked their place in this season's final of the competition, and with the showpiece event scheduled for 26 May - little less than two weeks after their spell of three games in five days - the United boss will likely be forced to rotate his squad to avoid picking up any injuries.