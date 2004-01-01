Man Utd vow to 'educate' fans after Hillsborough chants

Manchester United have promised to educate their supporters on the Hillsborough disaster after fans could be heard taunting the Liverpool supporters during Tuesday's 4-0 defeat.

In the seventh minute of the game, there was a unanimous show of support towards United's Cristiano Ronaldo, with both sets of fans paying tribute after the tragic passing of his baby son on Monday.

Unfortunately, the wholesome atmosphere did not continue as a section of United supporters could be heard singing about the Hillsborough disaster, in which 97 Liverpool fans lost their lives in April 1989.

“Manchester United stands in solidarity with Liverpool FC and its fans in remembering the victims of the Hillsborough disaster," a club statement read.

“Offensive chants about the tragedy are completely unacceptable and we will work with our supporters’ groups to educate fans on the issue.”

The United fans' actions came just a few days after a group of Manchester City supporters chanted during a minute's silence in the build-up to the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley which was held to mark the 33rd anniversary of the tragedy.

City boss Pep Guardiola quickly condemned the singing and a group of supporters have since written to CEO Ferran Soriano to encourage him to support two initiatives relating to the Hillsborough disaster.